Bodycam Shows Arrest of Trump Assassination Attempt Suspect

Bodycam footage released by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office shows police arresting Ryan Wesley Routh on September 15 after he allegedly attempted to assassinate Donald Trump at Trump International Golf Club in neighboring Palm Beach County.

The alleged would-be shooter was arrested on northbound lanes of Interstate 95.

The footage shows officers yelling commands at Routh, who obeys them, and then taking him into custody. Credit: Martin County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

Video Transcript

