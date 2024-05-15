Boeing could face prosecution in US over 737 MAX plane crashes which killed 346

CBC

The province is hoping to encourage more people to walk, run or bike to the ferry in Wood Islands by extending the Confederation Trail another 1,076 metres."There is a trail to the ferry in Nova Scotia, so it's kind of a no-brainer that we have to join them," says John Rousseau, chair of the board of directors for Wood Islands and Area Development Corporation."There are an awful lot of local people who walk on the Confederation Trail, and the trip down there, especially to the lighthouse... on a