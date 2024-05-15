Boeing could face prosecution in US over 737 MAX plane crashes which killed 346
A new twist in the safety crisis engulfing Boeing could see the airline prosecuted over the 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 that left 346 people dead.
A new twist in the safety crisis engulfing Boeing could see the airline prosecuted over the 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 that left 346 people dead.
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas Captain Rob Hempstead told passengers that the ship may wait for latecomers, but only under two circumstances.
Taylor Swift spent the Paris leg of her Eras Tour at Hôtel De Crillon, which has an on-site tea room, bar, Michelin-starred restaurant, and more.
Known as The Lake House, the four-bedroom home faces the Irish Sea to the north and a private lake to the south.
Planning your summer holidays? This $16 floating footrest is an "airplane game changer."
Destinations struggling with overtourism are putting a stop to ships that bring toxic emissions and millions of passengers.
If you're looking for a greener way to see this stunning natural spectacle then these European destinations are reachable by rail.
Visitors to parts of Dorset will have to pay more to stay in large hotels from 1 July.
Spirit Airlines flight 655 was parked at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport when the wing tip of a Delta flight DL2577 made contact with the Spirit aircraft.
I spent $3,000 to travel to a tiny Arctic village in Finland for a chance to see the northern lights. Here's what you should know for your own trip.
Summer vacation is here! Where are you planning to go? Are you going to take a trip all by yourself to somewhere in the United States that you've always wanted to visit? Or are you planning to pack up...
If you're a middle-class family, luxury travel was probably never an option, but with the price of airfare alone up by 25% -- the biggest year-over-year increase on record -- taking even an...
The airlines say the new rule, effective July 1, confuses consumers with too much upfront information.
A French national has vanished from a campsite in the Scottish Highlands. Francois Remodeau, who is believed to be in his mid-60s, was last seen at around 8pm on Sunday. Police Scotland said he failed to return to his tent on a campsite in the Faichem Road area near Invergarry and concerns are growing for his welfare.
Gladys Nkengasong loves England but has found it challenging to navigate British drinking culture at work and deal with the UK's lower salaries.
Drink it all in.
The province is hoping to encourage more people to walk, run or bike to the ferry in Wood Islands by extending the Confederation Trail another 1,076 metres."There is a trail to the ferry in Nova Scotia, so it's kind of a no-brainer that we have to join them," says John Rousseau, chair of the board of directors for Wood Islands and Area Development Corporation."There are an awful lot of local people who walk on the Confederation Trail, and the trip down there, especially to the lighthouse... on a
Hundreds of people give up their time to maintain paths in the protected landscape.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Major U.S. airlines are suing the U.S. Transportation Department over a new rule requiring upfront disclosure of airline fees, the latest clash between air carriers and the Biden administration. Lobbying group Airlines for America, along with American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, JetBlue Airways , Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines, filed suit against the department (USDOT) in the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in Louisiana late on Friday, according to a copy of the suit seen by Reuters.
A group representing major U.S. airlines forecast record summer travel with carriers expected to transport 271 million passengers, up 6.3% from last year. Airlines for America said Tuesday that U.S. carriers plan to fly more than 26,000 daily flights this summer, up nearly 1,400 over 2023, or 5.6%, when they carried 255 million passengers. The summer travel season forecast is for June 1 to Aug. 31.
The Ohio resident says the chair “suddenly and without warning collapsed” during a 2023 beach trip.