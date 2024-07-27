Boeing’s New Configurator Lets You Design a Semi-Custom Private Jet

In terms both of size and exclusivity, the pinnacle of private aviation has long been contested between just two parties: Boeing Business Jets (BBJ) and Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ). Each converts its large commercial aircraft into lavish, sometimes outlandish, business jets commissioned by captains of industry, world leaders, and royalty. Yet these dueling giants have seen shrinking market shares against competitors such as Gulfstream, Bombardier, and Dassault—and in the bizliner biz, less is never more.

“The biggest wide-bodies comprise only about 5 percent of the bizliner world,” says Richard Gaona, chairman of Comlux, a Zurich-based provider of aviation services certified for both BBJ and ACJ interior completions. Gaona notes that, in this rarefied segment, “most interiors tend to be subtle and elegant, designed for heads of state who want their aircraft to represent their countries,” which means total customization has always been a given.

After recognizing that this elite customer base was an underserved market, Boeing launched its BBJ arm in 1996. The first four years saw annual deliveries to their interior-completions partners range from 18 to 20 units, but from 2002 through 2015 the number dipped to about 10 examples per year. Since 2019, following Boeing’s second 737 Max incident, demand has steadily declined to the point where, in 2023, BBJ sold only four jets.

An office and bedroom from a pre-engineered BBJ Select.

Last year, the company pivoted by launching BBJ Select, for the first time offering semi-custom, modular interiors for the program’s 737-7 model; between layout and material choices, 216 cabin configurations are available. Compared to one of BBJ’s bespoke interiors, the pre-engineered Select versions can drastically reduce variable costs while also saving up to six months of engineering time. “It’s appealing to those who don’t want to design a clean-sheet interior yet want the amenities of a turnkey BBJ,” says BBJ president Joe Benson.

Those hundreds of pre-engineered options from BBJ Select, and the similar ACJ TwoTwenty program from Airbus, are return salvos against dedicated business-jet competitors including Gulfstream, Dassault, and Bombardier, which represent the bulk of the ultra-long-range market. These three have also invested heavily over the past decade in larger and more amenity-rich flagships. The resulting aircraft offer faster speeds and longer ranges than the BBJ 737, which can cost up to 50 percent more thanks to the fully tailored cabin.

The BBJ Select 737-7, though, can drop that price by at least $25 million, while the ACJ TwoTwenty is set to compete directly with the Gulfstream G700, Bombardier’s Global 7500, and Dassault’s new 10X flagship. These allow BBJ and ACJ to offer bizliners boasting significantly larger cabins and lower operating expenditures, plus a more luxurious in-flight experience. “We’ve reduced costs, production times, and, frankly, the risks involved with bespoke interiors,” says Chadi Saade, ACJ’s president.

A social area on a recently delivered ACJ TwoTwenty.

ACJ claimed nine orders when it announced the ACJ TwoTwenty program in 2020 and has since delivered two aircraft. The third is currently being completed by Comlux (the company was contracted for the first 15 interiors) at its Indianapolis facility, which has “the capacity to do four or five per year,” according to Gaona.

The big question now is whether BBJ Select can revive Boeing’s flagging bizliner figures in the same way the ACJ TwoTwenty initiative made Airbus a more viable competitor. According to ACJ’s Saade, annual bizliner conversions typically number in the mid-single digits—a small slice of the market compared to last year’s total sales of 164 long-range aircraft from Gulfstream and Bombardier. Boeing’s 737 Max issues will also likely continue to impact BBJ sales, though Benson insists the division is experiencing “continued growth and strong demand” via repeat clients.

“Our customers are already ordering new models that will be introduced and enter service over the next few years,” says Benson, likely referring to BBJ’s 777X, with its 3,700-square-foot cabin and 11,000-mile range. With a projected first delivery in 2025, the 777X is poised to be the world’s largest and most prestigious business aircraft—one on which Boeing, in its struggle to maintain market relevance, is betting big.

