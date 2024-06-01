Boeing forced to call off launch of crewed Starliner Nasa spacecraft with minutes to go

Boeing's Starliner capsule, atop an Atlas V rocket, at Cape Canaveral had to be scrubbed on Saturday - Chris O'Meara/AP

Boeing had to scrap the first crewed mission of its Starliner Nasa spacecraft minutes before it was set to lift-off.

Astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita Williams were meant to be ferried to the International Space Station at 12.25pm local time on Saturday.

But the countdown clock stopped at 3 minutes and 50 seconds before launch.

It was yet another embarrassment for the Boeing company and its Starliner programme which has been beset by technical problems and spectacular cost overruns.

Astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita Williams were ready for launch - CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“This is far from the most serious problem they have had,” Harvard astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell told The Telegraph.

“It seems likely it was a software bug, it could be that something was slightly out of whack and there was a configuration they didn’t expect.

“That is consistent with a lack of testing and the lack of testing they had had in the programme.

“A one-day delay is really not a big deal. You would rather have your problems on the ground than in space. It’s another indication that don’t really have it altogether.”

Saturday’s mission was nearly a month later than scheduled when Nasa scrapped a launch two hours before lift-off because of a valve leak in the Atlas V rocket.

That was just the latest delay in a programme which was already running years behind schedule.

Earlier this week, ahead of the latest aborted launch, Nasa was forced to remove some of the astronaut’s luggage because it needed a new pump for the capsule’s broken urine recycling system.

Disappointment for cameramen at Cape Canaveral - CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Underpinning the programme is the United States’ desire to be less dependent on Russia for ferrying astronauts to the space station and Moscow’s decision, announced two years ago, to quit the programme.

Nasa has turned to private enterprise to ferry astronauts to the space station, following the retirement of its own shuttles.

Boeing was awarded a $4.2 billion contract by Nasa in 2014.

It is estimated that the programme has cost the company more than $1 billion in losses.

While Boeing has struggled, Elon Musk’s SpaceX programme – which received a $2.6 billion contract to develop the Dragon capsule – has been flying missions to the space station for the past four years.