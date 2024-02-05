Boeing in ‘last chance saloon’, warns Emirates boss

Emirates president Sir Tim Clark

The boss of Emirates airline has warned Boeing is in the "last chance saloon", saying he had seen a "progressive decline" in its performance.

Boeing has come under scrutiny after a panel on a 737 Max 9 passenger jet blew off mid-air last month.

Emirates president Sir Tim Clark is a leading industry figure and the airline is a major Boeing customer.

He also told the Financial Times that Emirates would send its engineers to monitor Boeing's production lines.

In response to Sir Tim remarks, Boeing pointed to comments its chief executive Dave Calhoun made last week, when he said: "We understand why [customers] are angry and we will work to earn their confidence."

Emirates told the BBC it had nothing to add to what Sir Tim said in the interview.

"They have got to instil this safety culture which is second to none. They've got to get their manufacturing processes under review so there are no corners cut etc," Sir Tim said.

"I'm sure Dave Calhoun and [commercial head] Stan Deal are on that... this is the last chance saloon," he added.

Sir Tim was preparing to send Emirates engineers to monitor Boeing's production lines for the first time.

He said the engineers would observe the production process of the 777 at Boeing and its supplier Spirit AeroSystems.

Emirates is one of Boeing's biggest customers.

In November it placed an order for 95 wide-body Boeing 777 and 787 jets, used for long-haul flights, valued at $52bn (£41.2bn) at list prices.

On 5 January a door plug on an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 blew off shortly after take-off, terrifying passengers, and forcing an emergency return to the Portland, Oregon airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) launched an investigation of Boeing's manufacturing process and barred the firm from expanding production of its popular 737 Max planes.

Some of the company's biggest airline customers have also expressed concerns, noting that the issues may delay approval of new versions of the 737 Max plane, the Max 7 and Max 10, that are in the works.