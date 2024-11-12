Boeing reaches settlement to avert civil trial over 2019 MAX crash

Boeing reached a last-minute settlement with the family of a 737 MAX crash victim, averting a federal civil trial set for Tuesday in Chicago. The Ethiopian Airlines crash in 2019 killed 157 people. The court will meet Tuesday to inform Judge Jorge Alonso, who must approve the settlement.

Beleaguered aviation giant Boeing reached a last-minute settlement Monday with the family of a woman killed in the crash of a 737 MAX jetliner in 2019, averting a federal civil trial.

Three sources close to the case told AFP that a settlement had been agreed upon out of court, but they gave no details.

The crash of the Ethiopian Airlines plane killed 157 people. The trial was set to begin Tuesday in Chicago.

It originally involved six plaintiffs but until now all but one had settled, according to a source familiar with the case.

The hearing on Tuesday will take place to inform Judge Jorge Alonso of the settlement, who must approve the deal for it to be officially settled, the source said.

"It is a damage-only trial, meaning no evidence regarding the liability of Boeing will be presented," the source told AFP.

The remaining case involved Manisha Nukavarapu, an Indian-born woman who was on board Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 on March 10, 2019, when the Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashed minutes after taking off from Addis Ababa, killing all 157 people on board.

Lawyers for the plaintiff's family did not respond to a request for comment by AFP.

The initial complaint, obtained by AFP, said Nukavarapu was in her second year of medical school residency at East Tennessee State University, where she planned to become an endocrinologist.

