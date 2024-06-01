Boeing’s Space Flight Test Predictably Called-Off Only Four Minutes Before Takeoff

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft was halted only four minutes before launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Saturday afternoon after technicians discovered a problem in part of the craft.

The $1.4 billion craft, which was going to be Boeing’s first manned space flight to the International Space Station, ran into issues on Saturday after technicians discovered a helium leak in the capsule’s propulsion system, according to CBS News.

This is the second time within 30 days that the flight was delayed, after technicians delayed a May 6 flight just two hours before takeoff due to an issue with a pressure valve.

The mission is intended to be Boeing’s answer to SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, according to CBS News.

The Starliner craft will be piloted by NASA astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams.

Boeing will try for another launch on Sunday afternoon at 12:03 p.m., according to CBS News.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.