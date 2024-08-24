Boeing Starliner astronauts will stay in space for 6 more months before returning with SpaceX, NASA says. How we got to this point.

The astronauts only intended to spend around a week in space but have now been in orbit since June 5.

The Boeing Starliner astronauts stuck in space will remain in orbit until February before returning home on SpaceX’s Dragon capsule, NASA said on Saturday.

Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams traveled to space on June 5 — 80 days ago — for what was supposed to be around a week-long mission. More than two months later, the astronauts are aboard the International Space Station awaiting a return date to Earth. The reason for the delay, NASA said, is due to Starliner’s helium leaks and thruster issues.

NASA previously insisted that Wilmore and Wiliams are not stranded in space, and said that Starliner can return to Earth in case of an emergency. “Their spacecraft is working well, and they're enjoying their time on the space station,” Steve Stich, NASA's Commercial Crew Program manager, said in June.

On Saturday, NASA announced that Wilmore and Williams will depart with SpaceX’s Crew Dragon as part of the space organization’s “commitment to safety.” The Starliner will return to Earth unpiloted, and could land in New Mexico as early as Sept. 6.

Why did NASA come to this decision?

NASA had two options to bring the astronauts home. The first option was to send them back to Earth on Boeing’s Starliner, which would mean NASA found it safe to deliver Wilmore and Williams back to Earth safely.

However, there was a second option, which NASA ultimately decided to go with: send the astronauts back home via SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, which will depart from the station in February 2025. Crew Dragon is getting ready for a Sept. 24 launch, and it will have two seats available for Wilmore and Williams to use. This means that their time in space will be stretched from 10 days to more than nine months.

Ultimately, NASA couldn’t be certain that the Boeing spacecraft was safe enough to bring the astronauts home.

“Space flight is risky, even at its safest and even at its most routine, and a test flight by nature, is neither safe nor routine,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said at Saturday’s press conference. “The decision to keep Butch and Suni aboard the International Space Station and bring the Boeing Starliner home uncrewed is a result of a commitment to safety. Our core value is safety, and it is our North Star, and I'm grateful to NASA and to Boeing for their teams, for all the incredible and detailed work to get to this decision.”

NASA has the right to be cautious, as incidents have occurred in the past — something that NASA alluded to during the Saturday press conference. Three major disasters — the Apollo 1 fire in 1967, the Challenger explosion in 1986 and the Columbia disintegration in 2003 — led to the deaths of 17 astronauts.