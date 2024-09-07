Boeing Starliner Lands Back on Earth Without Astronauts

Boeing’s troubled Starliner spacecraft has landed back on Earth, without the astronauts it was supposed to be carrying; they remain aboard the International Space Station.

The craft suffered technical problems after its launch on June 5 with NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams. NASA said engineers noticed some of the spacecraft

Video Transcript

Touchdown.

Starliner is back on earth.

That landing coming at 1101 and 35 seconds.

Central time 1001 and 31 seconds.

Mountain time at White Sand Space Harbor at the US Army's missile range in New Mexico.

Our landing and recovery teams will now wait for clearance before making their way to the spacecraft touchdown.

