Boeing Starliner to undock from International Space Station: How to watch return to Earth

An empty Boeing Starliner is prepared to make its way back to Earth on Friday, leaving behind its crew to spend another five months at the International Space Station.

Both Boeing and NASA are confident that the Starliner won't encounter any issues before making a planned parachute landing in the New Mexico desert – if not quite confident enough for its astronauts to be aboard when it does. Instead, NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore will remain at the orbital outpost until February, when they will return on a SpaceX craft.

“We have confidence in the vehicle,” Steve Stich, the manager of the commercial crew program at NASA, said during a Wednesday news conference. “It’s been a journey to get here, and we’re excited to have Starliner undock and return."

But despite the show of confidence, NASA officials determined that the troubled Starliner wasn't quite dependable enough for Williams and Wilmore to ride back to the ground. The safer option, NASA decided, was for the astronauts to remain at the space station and have Starliner undock without them.

Here's how to follow coverage of the Starliner's return journey and what to know about the mission.

When will the Boeing Starliner undock?

NASA's plan is for Starliner to undock at 6:04 p.m. Friday from the space station before landing early Saturday at White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico.

Thruster burns should allow Boeing's spacecraft to autonomously steer itself away from the space laboratory and toward Earth before it begins its descent into the atmosphere. The uncrewed capsule is then expected to land around 12:03 a.m., using parachutes to slow its fall.

If poor weather conditions or technical issues detected with the craft force a delay, Starliner could instead attempt to return Sept. 10, Sept. 14 or Sept. 18, according to NASA.

How to watch Starliner's return to Earth

NASA will provide live coverage of Starliner's return journey to Earth.

Those interested in watching the undocking and landing can watch a livestream on NASA+ now that the agency has phased out NASA television. Viewers can also follow along on the NASA app, the agency’s website and its YouTube channel.

Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. Friday EDT, NASA said. Following the undocking, coverage will pause for a few hours before resuming at around 10:50 p.m. when the craft is expected to conduct a deorbit burn, enter into Earth's atmosphere and ultimately land.

Assuming everything goes to plan, a postlanding news conference will be streamed at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

FLORIDA TODAY, part of the USA TODAY Network, will also provide live coverage at floridatoday.com/space.

What's next for the Starliner crew?

After arriving June 6 at the space station for what was to be a 10-day stay, Williams and Wilmore are now looking at eight total months spent in orbit.

NASA's Boeing Crew Flight Test astronauts (from top) Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams inside the vestibule between the forward port on the International Space Station's Harmony module and Boeing's Starliner spacecraft.

The beleaguered Starliner was besieged with troubles even before it finally managed to launch June 5 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on its inaugural crewed test flight. When the capsule made it to the orbital outpost a day after the launch, engineers discovered a slew of helium leaks and problems with the craft's propulsion system that hampered Starliner's return.

The SpaceX Dragon craft that is now slated to bring Wilmore and Williams home in February is scheduled to launch Sept. 24 with the Crew-9 mission. But because the Dragon now needs to make room for the pair of Starliner astronauts, Crew-9 will include just two members instead of four, NASA has said.

The Boeing spacesuits that Wilmore and Williams wore on their way to orbit will return with Starliner. A SpaceX suit is already available for Williams to wear on the return journey, while Crew-9 will launch with an extra suit for Wilmore, Stich said Wednesday.

The veteran astronauts, who have each been to space twice before, were trained and prepared for the possibility of an extended mission, said Dana Weigel, the program manager for the space station at NASA

During their stay, Williams and Wilmore have joined Expedition 71 in conducting more than 40 scientific experiments aboard the station already, Weigel said. Until they return next year, the astronauts will continue to help with scientific research and routine maintenance.

“We had them well prepared to move into this role,” Weigel said. “They’re ready to execute whatever mission we put in front of them."

What's next for the Boeing Starliner?

The mission marked the first crewed demonstration of the spacecraft, which is intended to compete with Elon Musk's SpaceX to make routine trips to space on behalf of NASA.

But the test flight appeared to cause tension between Boeing and NASA officials, who were split on whether Starliner was up to the task of bringing its crew home. When it returns to Earth, it will remain to be seen whether the Starliner could still become certified for crewed NASA operations to the space station.

If the landing goes smoothly, Boeing will have to run more ground tests on Starliner to prevent future propulsion system problems and prepare it for regular trips to orbit.

"Their team is going to start looking at what we need to do to get the vehicle fully certified in the future," Stich said Wednesday.

While Boeing has not put out any recent updates of its own on its website, the company did say in an Aug. 24 post on social media site X that it will execute the mission "as determined by NASA."

"We continue to focus, first and foremost, on the safety of the crew and spacecraft," the company said.

