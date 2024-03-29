Bognor goes back to 19th Century in new attraction

A new tourist attraction using augmented reality technology via smartphones is opening in a West Sussex seaside town.

The Bognor Regis Time Portal, which launches on Friday, is a free arts and cultural experience aimed at bringing the past to life.

Using their own phones or tablets visitors will get a glimpse of 19th Century Bognor, with 3D recreations of the wooden bathing machines that once lined the town's beach.

Matt Reed, a local artist, said he was "really excited" about "celebrating the heritage of Bognor Regis".

The installation features a life-sized hologram of local Victorian lifesaver Mary Wheatland, to mark 100 years since her death.

Known as the "Mermaid of Bognor", she is credited with saving more than 30 lives from the sea.

A spokesperson for the experience said it was "likely to attract new visitors to the town".

"It forms part of a wider project to change perceptions of Bognor Regis, which was identified as a priority by all local partners."

The attraction is due to remain in place on the seafront until September 2025.

