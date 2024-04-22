Bohemian clothing brand opens first Sacramento-area store: ‘Elegance, color and whimsy’

A longtime Bohemian clothing brand opened its first store in the Sacramento area with price tags matching its garments’ quality.

Los Angeles-based Johnny Was has opened the doors to its new store in the Fountains at Roseville at 1013 Galleria Blvd., Suite 180, according to the retail center’s website.

Advertised as a one-stop shop for Bohemian fashion, Johnny Was’ wares are designed for a last-minute beach trip or a planned look for an event, according to the retailer.

Johnny Was joins a list of retailers at the Fountains at Roseville, including Whole Foods, West Elm, Dave & Busters and Mikuni.

What is Johnny Was?

Founded in 1987 by artist and entrepreneur Eli Levite, Johnny Was is “a line of Bohemian tunics resplendent in artisan-inspired embroidery and global inspirations,” according to its website.

“Eli is now seen as someone who had his finger (and paintbrush) on the pulse of a (woman’s) desire to infuse her style with elegance, color and whimsy,” the retailer added.

The retail chain sells boho clothing, of course, but also products ranging from high-quality swimwear and kimonos to shoes and Italian-made leather bags.

A shopping trip at Johnny Was won’t be cheap.

Customer favorites range from a $130 T-shirt constructed with 100% breathable linen to a $598 floral maxi dress made with 100% silk.

The clothing retailer has more than 100 locations, including sites in Napa, Walnut Creek, Corte Madera and Santa Clara.

Johnny Was opens in the Sacramento area

Phone: 279-243-5506

Johnny Was is open at 1013 Galleria Blvd., Suite 180, in Roseville.

The store operates seven days a week, the retailer center states. Business hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday; and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.