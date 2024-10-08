Boil advisory issued in Adair County

Latest Stories
A Picture Of What Donald Trump's Rally Looked Like After It Was Over Is Going Viral
"Hey, look, it's a metaphor for America after Trump."
- The Daily Beast
‘60 Minutes’ Brings the Receipts on Trump’s Interview About-Face
CBS gave further detail Monday on Donald Trump’s decision to bail on a customary pre-election interview with the investigative newsmagazine program 60 Minutes, alleging that the former president pulled out of the sit-down over an apparent dispute about the show’s fact-checking policies.Before airing a separate sit-down with Vice President Kamala Harris, the network contradicted the version of events given by Trump’s side.The network not only agreed to interview Trump this past Thursday at Mar-a-
- Cosmopolitan
The Rise of "King William" Is Causing Chaos in the Palace and "Tearing the Royal Family Apart"
Plans for the reign of King William are causing panic in the palace and tearing the royal family apart according to the Daily Beast.
- Barrons.com
The Dow Has Predicted 22 of the Past 24 Presidential Elections. What It Says About Trump and Harris’ Odds of Winning.
The stock market’s performance bodes well for Harris. While the stats are tantalizing, history isn’t necessarily predictive.
- The Daily Beast
Corey Lewandowski Sent Home to New Hampshire After Trump Campaign Coup Fails
Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski has been exiled to New Hampshire after parachuting onto this year’s campaign in August and suggesting to people he was plotting a coup, according to a report in The Guardian.After the abrasive Lewandowski returned to the Trump orbit as an unpaid senior adviser, he told people he had been brought back to “run the campaign,” sources told the newspaper. That was false, those sources said, noting Trump merely asked people to find “something for
- The Daily Beast
Donald Trump Goes Off the Rails With Claim That Some Races Have Murder Gene
Donald Trump revealed an unhinged eugenics theory Monday, claiming during a morning rant that some migrants have “bad genes” that make them predisposed to committing murder. Trump spent a good chunk of an interview on the The Hugh Hewitt radio show slamming the policies of his political opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, and baselessly accused her of wanting to install a communist government.“She wants to [do] government housing. She wants to go into government feeding. She wants to feed pe
- Elle
Gisele Bündchen Looks Unrecognisable With A Blonde Bob Hair Transformation
Gisele Bündchen shares a photo from her recent Zara shoot with a brand new hair look. The model looks unrecognisable with the short blonde bouffant bob.
- BuzzFeed
I Was Widowed At 29. Then An Unexpected Phone Call Led Me To Discover My Husband’s Affairs.
"I’m not your traditional widow. For one, I’m young, just 29. And my grief isn’t bound in sadness and loss; it’s complicated by anger and betrayal."
- Hello!
Meghan Markle stuns in bold figure-hugging dress for glamorous solo appearance
Meghan Markle looked sensational on Saturday evening as she attended the LA Children's Hospital Gala. For the special occasion, the Duchess recycled her striking Carolina Herrera gown. See photos...
- The Daily Beast
Giuliani’s Daughter Reveals How Dad Reacted to Harris Endorsement
Caroline Giuliani, who is the daughter of the former New York City mayor and ardent Trump supporter Rudy Giuliani, has revealed how her father responded to her endorsement of Kamala Harris.Giuliani said she has been forced to have “open conversations” with her father since she penned a column in Vanity Fair about her decision to support Harris.“He knows how I feel about all these things,” she said Sunday on MSNBC’s Alex Witt Reports. “I don’t think any of this came as a surprise. I think one thi
- Cosmo
Ashley Graham takes a bath wearing lingerie and fluffy high heels…?
Ashley Graham shared pics on IG of her unusual bathtime attire which consisted of a black lingerie body and fluffy mule high heels for a bathtub photoshoot.
- The Daily Beast
Tim Walz Outmaneuvers Fox News Host as He’s Grilled on Abortion
Tim Walz deftly handled Fox News’ Shannon Bream’s grilling on abortion rights during his appearance Sunday, calling her attempts to steer the conversation to whether there would be limits to how late the procedure would be allowed a “distraction.”In what was his first solo interview since becoming the Democratic vice presidential candidate, Walz keep his cool and deflect tricky questions.“I have been clear. The restoration of Roe versus Wade is what we're asking,” Walz said when Bream asked him
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Bruins Lose New Goalie Through Waivers to Rival
The Boston Bruins have lost one of their goalies.
- The Daily Beast
Lara Trump Fumes as CNN Host Calls Out Donald’s Hurricane Helene Lies
CNN’s Dana Bash and Lara Trump sparred over misinformation Donald Trump has spread about funding for disaster relief in North Carolina, with the anchor refusing to let the former president’s daughter-in-law get away with ducking her questions.Bash laid into the Republican National Committee co-chair as she tried to change the direction from her father-in-law's dubious claims that FEMA is only offering a few hundred dollars to Americans who have had their homes destroyed in Hurricane Helene. “I w
- HuffPost
'You Just Saw It': ABC Host Calls Out Mike Johnson For Playing Dumb About Video He Just Saw
Johnson claimed he didn't want to "parse" Eric Trump's inflammatory language despite George Stephanopoulos reading the remarks verbatim.
- CBC
Canadian doctors warned to be on the lookout for scurvy
Scurvy is a disease that likely conjures up images of sickly sailors from hundreds of years ago, but doctors in Canada are being warned to look out for the condition now, as a result of growing food insecurity. A report published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) details the case study of a 65-year-old woman diagnosed with scurvy at a Toronto hospital last year. The authors say the case points to the need for physicians to consider the possibility of scurvy, particularly
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
I respect you, George W. Bush — but you must speak the truth about Donald Trump | Opinion
The former president is letting down every Texan and every American by not showing the courage to do the right and principled thing. | Opinion
- KameraOne
110-year-old man rescued from Indian cave in viral video
A 110-year-old Indian man has been rescued from a cave near Bengaluru in India's Karnataka. The viral video, posted on X on October 3, alleged that the man was a staggering 188 years old. However, reports have since confirmed the man is 110-year-old Siyaram Baba, a famous Hindu saint from Madhya Pradesh.
- The Independent
Elon Musk’s mother ‘encouraged X followers to commit voter fraud’ as she is fact-checked on son’s platform
Maye Musk was called out by attorneys who warned that her post ‘constitutes the solicitation of a crime’
- HuffPost
Michael Cohen Issues ‘Big Warning’ About Donald Trump 2.0: ‘He Intends To Do It’
The former Trump attorney slammed the ex-president’s “rhetoric of divisiveness and hate.”