BOIL ORDER: E. coli in Hominy water causing disruptions

“I was super excited when I found it... I immediately recognized what it was, and we celebrated our find!”
In a vast quarry on New Brunswick's north shore, Réjean Carrier looks up at towering walls of ashen-grey rock, cut deep into the landscape. "We have this presence of volcanic ashes in a zone around Dalhousie," he explains in French, pointing out a rock called pozzolan. "It will bring good jobs to the area."Carrier, president of Quebec-based Carboniq Inc., hopes to turn an existing quarry into an open mine to extract the material as a low-carbon alternative for the cement industry.His vision is t
Several daily rainfall records were broken.
Dogs get served, why not alligators?
The animal’s appearance “indicates a long-term underlying condition,” experts said.
Get ready for several days of heavy rain and gusty winds that may lead to localized flooding, isolated power outages, and slow travel
Several days of heavy rain and gusty winds will sweep the Prairies this week as an approaching storm threatens to linger over the region
The animal is the largest, and one of the loudest, on the planet.
Major industrial resource projects under provincial jurisdiction that spew massive amounts of carbon emissions will no longer trigger federal environmental assessments — a move that's angering environmental groups. The Liberal government walked back the requirement in amendments to its controversial 2019 Impact Assessment Act, parts of which the Supreme Court deemed unconstitutional in the fall. Environmental groups are raising the alarm and expressing their "disappointment" in a recent letter a
High waters flooded neighborhoods around Houston on Saturday following heavy rains that have already resulted in crews rescuing more than 400 people from homes, rooftops and roads engulfed in murky water. Others prepared to evacuate their property.
Remote First Nations are often the first in Saskatchewan to feel the effect and deal with the danger of wildfires. Now, they’re using whatever they have to prepare for a potentially devastating fire season.
Mark Robinson has experienced dozens of natural disasters and has this advice for how best to prepare for the unthinkable.
The sanctuary is a 'roaring' conservation success
Temperatures across British Columbia will steadily rise over the coming week as a ridge builds over the West Coast
An Alberta wildlife rescue centre is currently caring for 20 injured animals, but says that number could rise into the hundreds over the next couple of weeks. "It's baby season all over Alberta for pretty much every species," said Scottie Potter, with the Alberta Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC), north of Calgary. Potter said that from the end of April to mid-June, AIWC begins to take in dramatically more animals, primarily young orphans. "That can be due to car accidents, attacks from
More than 25 million people are under threat of severe storms from Texas to South Dakota. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam reports on the latest.
There's no guarantee of safety during a tornado, but the National Weather Service says there are ways to protect yourself.
Southern Ontario could see a heightened risk of thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, continuing into the evening and overnight. Large hail will be the main threat along with the potential for rotating storms. Meteorologist Laura Power has more.
Countries worldwide are competing to become leaders in green hydrogen production, with China, Saudi Arabia, and the EU leading the pack.