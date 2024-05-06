BOIL ORDER: E. coli in Hominy water causing disruptions

CBC

An Alberta wildlife rescue centre is currently caring for 20 injured animals, but says that number could rise into the hundreds over the next couple of weeks. "It's baby season all over Alberta for pretty much every species," said Scottie Potter, with the Alberta Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC), north of Calgary. Potter said that from the end of April to mid-June, AIWC begins to take in dramatically more animals, primarily young orphans. "That can be due to car accidents, attacks from