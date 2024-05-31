Boil-water advisory continues after water main break in Greer, South Carolina
This may be the first of several opportunities to see the auroras over the next few weeks.
El Niño was the key to our winter (or lack thereof) during the past year, but the global pattern is in a state of upheaval once again. Here's what that means for Canada's 2024 summer.
A trip to the beach ended with a hefty fine for a family from Fresno, California, and it serves as an important reminder to respect wildlife regulations.
A couple say they were "fascinated" to find an "extremely big" crab on a north Wales beach.
The volcano north of Grindavik, Iceland, began after a series of earthquakes hit the town. An evacuation of the popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa was triggered by the event. Lava has been spewing around 50 meters into the sky from a 1km long fissure.
It changed from white to bright orange.
A tropical storm slowly tracking and weakening just east of Japan could amplify the jet stream changing the course of summer for Canada. We will have more details with Amandeep Purewal on what the pattern change will look like for the second week of June.
Get ready for an amazing weather weekend across southern Ontario, though there's signs of rain showers and thunderstorms that could pop up at times. Here's how to plan
Don't put the umbrella away, yet, if you live on the Prairies. Thursday will bring another chance of thunderstorms for southern areas, with much-needed rain heading to northern sections where it is needed most
Some across southern Canada just might be able to view the northern lights from May 31st to June 1st, thanks to a G2 magnetic storm. The Weather Network meteorologist, Nadine Powell, has the details.
This article was originally published on The Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts. Disclosure information is available on the original site. ___ Author: Gordon McBean, Professor Emeritus, Department of Geography and Environment, Western University The science is clear: the planet is warming at an alarming rate and we need to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions. For decades, effective actions have lagged behind the needs of th
This year's unusually high rainfall levels have set new records in Ohio, significantly affecting the strawberry crops at Bloom and Berries Farm in Loveland.
Canada has agreed to assess whether naphthenic acids found in northern Alberta's oil sands tailings ponds should be classed as toxic under federal law, a move that could pave the way for stricter regulations, environmental group Ecojustice said on Thursday. Tailings - a mix of water, clay, sand and trace metals - are a byproduct of extracting bitumen from mined oil sands and are stored in huge engineered ponds, some of which have been accumulating water since the 1960s. The ponds have come under increased scrutiny since last year, when it emerged wastewater had been leaking for months from a tailings pond at Imperial Oil's Kearl mine.
(Bloomberg) -- China has allayed fears that growing grid congestion could tap the brakes on its record pace of renewable installations, by relaxing limits on how much renewable power can be utilized in energy-rich areas.Most Read from BloombergWorld’s Largest Nuclear Plant Sits Idle While Energy Needs SoarWarning Signals Are Flashing for Homeowners in Texas and Florida‘Not Gonna Be Pretty:’ Covid-Era Homebuyers Face Huge Rate JumpInsurers Sink as UnitedHealth Sees ‘Disturbance’ in MedicaidAmeric
Scientists will implant tiny tracking tags in up to 200 captive-raised Atlantic whitefish this year as part of the effort to stave off extinction of one of Canada's most critically endangered species.Three interconnected lakes behind the town of Bridgewater, N.S., are the only place on earth where this ancient relative of Atlantic salmon still survives in the wild.The tagged fish will be released into the Petite Rivière watershed to locate spawning areas and to see if the fish have retained thei
This new technique can frame a house in a matter of hours.
A woman who lives and runs her business next to a proposed campground in a small Nova Scotia village is appealing the local government's decision to let the controversial project go ahead.The proposal for a campground in Scots Bay was approved by the Municipality of the County of Kings council earlier this month. The decision followed more than two fraught years of debate within the seaside community on the Bay of Fundy.Lindsay Steele filed an appeal with the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board
Rinse and repeat across the Prairie provinces with gusty winds and non-severe thunderstorms. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
As wildfire risks continue to intensify into 2024, we looked at what wildfire questions Canadians are asking, and brought them to experts.
Get ready to feel the heat, Canada.