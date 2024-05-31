Boil-water advisory continues after water main break in Greer, South Carolina

Reuters

Canada has agreed to assess whether naphthenic acids found in northern Alberta's oil sands tailings ponds should be classed as toxic under federal law, a move that could pave the way for stricter regulations, environmental group Ecojustice said on Thursday. Tailings - a mix of water, clay, sand and trace metals - are a byproduct of extracting bitumen from mined oil sands and are stored in huge engineered ponds, some of which have been accumulating water since the 1960s. The ponds have come under increased scrutiny since last year, when it emerged wastewater had been leaking for months from a tailings pond at Imperial Oil's Kearl mine.