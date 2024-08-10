Boil-water advisory lifted in Aylmer after 10 days

After being in effect for 10 days, a boil-water advisory in Gatineau's Aylmer neighbourhood has been lifted.

Water quality tests confirmed that tap water across Gatineau is now safe to consume, the city said in a press release Saturday afternoon.

The tests, which are done every 24 hours by the city, had been indicating that the water has been contaminated by E.coli bacteria since Aug. 1.

The advisory covered the area roughly east of chemin Eardley, west of the Gatineau Golf and Country Club, south of boulevard des Allumettières and north of chemin d'Aylmer.

Aylmer residents who were affected by the advisory are being instructed to run their taps for one minute or until it runs cold before using the water. The same applies to water fountains.

Any ice that was made during the advisory should be discarded, the city said.