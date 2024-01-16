Boiling Water Freezes Mid-Air as Extreme Cold Grips Yukon

A woman in Yukon, western Canada, decided to enjoy the negative temperatures in the region on January 12 by performing an outdoor experiment using hot water.

Footage captured and posted by Pavlina Sudrich shows her throwing the water into the air in Whitehorse, where it immediately turned to into steaming ice crystals before hitting the ground.

In the post, Sudrich described the stunt as “the most dangerous reel I’ve ever posted.”

According to Environment Canada, temperatures dipped to -30 degrees Celsius (-22 Fahrenheit) in recent days. Credit: Pavlina Sudrich via Storyful