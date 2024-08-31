Boise-area voters: See who’s running in November 2024 election in Ada and Canyon counties
In two months, voters across Ada and Canyon counties will choose whom to elect or re-elect in races from the presidency all the way down to supervisor of the local soil and water conservation district.
You’ll have multiple decisions to make whether you’re a Republican, Democrat, independent or something else; whether you live in Boise or Nampa, Meridian or Caldwell, Eagle or Star, Kuna or Garden City, or a smaller community; and whether you vote by mail or in person at a polling place.
Friday was the final filing deadline under Idaho law for candidates to appear on the Nov. 5 general-election ballot. Here’s who is running for Congress, the Legislature, and other state, county and other local offices representing the Treasure Valley.
Note:
A single name under an office means the candidate is unopposed.
State legislators are elected for two-year terms. All other terms are four years unless otherwise specified.
A candidate’s political party is listed only in partisan races.
If a candidate is the incumbent, that fact is not on the ballot but is included here, except in judicial retention elections, where all the candidates are incumbents.
FEDERAL GOVERNMENT
U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
District 1
Brendan J. Gomez (Constitution)
Kaylee Peterson (Democratic)
Matt Loesby (Libertarian)
Russ Fulcher (incumbent) (Republican)
District 2
Idaho Law (also known as Carta Reale Sierra) (Constitution)
David Roth (Democratic)
Todd Corsetti (Libertarian)
Mike Simpson (incumbent) (Republican)
STATE GOVERNMENT
LEGISLATURE
A portion of western Canyon County is in District 9. District 10 covers portions of northern Ada and Canyon counties. Districts 11-13 are fully within Canyon County. Part of District 14 is in northern Ada County. Districts 15-22 are fully within Ada County. A portion of District 23 is in southern Ada and Canyon counties.
District 9 Senate
State Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, the assistant majority leader, resigned July 1. Gov. Brad Little then appointed Brandon Shippy, winner of the GOP primary in May, to her seat.
Rachel Buck (Democratic)
Brandon Shippy (incumbent) (Republican)
District 9 House A
Thomas P. Albritton (Democratic)
John C. Shirts (Republican)
District 9 House B
Jody Keeler (Democratic)
Judy Boyle (incumbent) (Republican)
District 10 Senate
Letishia Silva (Democratic)
Tammy Nichols (incumbent) (Republican)
District 10 House A
Nancy Parker (Democratic)
Mike Moyle (incumbent) (Republican)
District 10 House B
Shana Tremaine (Democratic)
Bruce D. Skaug (incumbent) (Republican)
District 11 Senate
Toni Ferro (Democratic)
Camille Blaylock (Republican)
District 11 House A
Anthony Porto (Democratic)
Kent A. Marmon (Republican)
District 11 House B
Marisela Pesina (Democratic)
Lucas Cayler (Republican)
District 12 Senate
Ben Adams (incumbent) (Republican)
District 12 House A
Jeff Cornilles (incumbent) (Republican)
District 12 House B
Don Benson (Democratic)
Jaron Crane (incumbent) (Republican)
District 13 Senate
Sarah Butler (Democratic)
Brian Lenney (incumbent) (Republican)
District 13 House A
Cliff Hohman (Democratic)
Brent J. Crane (incumbent) (Republican)
District 13 House B
Steve Tanner (Republican)
District 14 Senate
Kirsten Faith Richardson (Constitution)
C. Scott Grow (incumbent) (Republican)
District 14 House A
Edward H. “Ted” Hill (incumbent) (Republican)
District 14 House B
Jo Daly (Democratic)
Josh Tanner (incumbent) (Republican)
District 15 Senate
Rick Just (incumbent) (Democratic)
Codi Galloway (Republican)
District 15 House A
Steve Berch (incumbent) (Democratic)
Annette Tipton (Republican)
District 15 House B
Shari Baber (Democratic)
Dori Healey (incumbent) (Republican)
District 16 Senate
The Republican Central Committee for District 16 appointed Doug Rich to replace LeeJoe Lay, who withdrew.
Alison “Ali” Rabe (incumbent) (Democratic)
Doug Rich (Republican)
District 16 House A
Sonia Galaviz (incumbent) (Democratic)
Chandler Stewart Hadraba (Republican)
District 16 House B
Theodore “Todd” Achilles (incumbent) (Democratic)
Jackie Davidson (Republican)
District 17 Senate
Carrie Semmelroth (incumbent) (Democratic)
Benjamin D. Chafetz (Republican)
District 17 House A
John L. Gannon (incumbent) (Democratic)
District 17 House B
Megan Egbert (incumbent) (Democratic)
Jazz Alexis (Republican)
District 18 Senate
Janie Ward-Engelking (incumbent) (Democratic)
Dan Bridges (Republican)
District 18 House A
Ilana Rubel (incumbent) (Democratic)
District 18 House B
Brooke Green (incumbent) (Democratic)
District 19 Senate
Melissa Wintrow (incumbent) (Democratic)
District 19 House A
Monica C. Church (Democratic)
Jim Feederle (Republican)
District 19 House B
Chris Mathias (incumbent) (Democratic)
District 20 Senate
Incumbent Republican Chuck Winder, the Senate majority leader, lost the May primary.
Andy Arriaga (Democratic)
Josh Keyser (Republican)
District 20 House A
Isaiah Navarro (Democratic)
Joe A. Palmer (incumbent) (Republican)
District 20 House B
James D. Holtzclaw (incumbent) (Republican)
District 21 Senate
Mike Long (Libertarian)
Treg A. Bernt (incumbent) (Republican)
District 21 House A
Casey Hess (Democratic)
James Petzke (incumbent) (Republican)
District 21 House B
Daniel S. Weston (Constitution)
Becky R. McKinstry (Democratic)
Jeff Ehlers (incumbent) (Republican)
District 22 Senate
Dawn C. Pierce (Democratic)
Lori Den Hartog (incumbent) (Republican)
District 22 House A
Loren Petty (Democratic)
John Vander Woude (incumbent) (Republican)
District 22 House B
Glida Bothwell (Democratic)
Jason A. Monks (incumbent) (Republican)
District 23 Senate
Paul Smith (Constitution)
Paul Morgan (Democratic)
Todd Lakey (incumbent) (Republican)
District 23 House A
The District 23 Democratic Central Committee appointed Wendy Coome on Aug. 13 to replace Don Harrington, who withdrew.
Wendy Coome (Democratic)
Chris Bruce (Republican)
District 23 House B
Shawn R. Dygert (Republican)
LOCAL GOVERNMENT: ADA & CANYON COUNTIES
COLLEGE OF WESTERN IDAHO
Trustee, Zone 1
Nicole A Bradshaw (incumbent)
Trustee, Zone 3
Jim Reames (incumbent)
Trustee, Zone 4 (2-year term)
Gary Smith (incumbent)
Trustee, Zone 5
Cherie Buckner-Webb (incumbent)
LOCAL GOVERNMENT: ADA COUNTY
COUNTY COMMISSION
Commissioner, District 1
Jonathan Lashley (Democratic)
Ryan Davidson (incumbent) (Republican)
Commissioner, District 3
Davin Gutierrez (Democratic)
Tom Dayley (incumbent) (Republican)
SHERIFF
Doug Traubel (Constitution)
Victor McCraw (Democratic)
Matthew Clifford (incumbent) (Republican)
PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
Johnathan Baldauf (Democratic)
Jan Bennetts (incumbent) (Republican)
ADA COUNTY HIGHWAY DISTRICT
Commissioner, Subdistrict 1
Antonio C. Bommarito
Patricia Nilsson
Commissioner, Subdistrict 2
Alexis Pickering (incumbent)
Rebecca W. Arnold
Robert D. Seymour
Commissioner, Subdistrict 5
Dave McKinney (incumbent)
ADA SOIL CONSERVATION DISTRICT
Supervisor
Paul H. Calverley (incumbent)
Supervisor
Ariel Agenbroad (incumbent)
Supervisor
Benjamin Brock (incumbent)
LOCAL GOVERNMENT: CANYON COUNTY
COUNTY COMMISSION
Commissioner, District 1
Leslie Van Beek (incumbent) (Republican)
Commissioner, District 3
Kyle Thompson (Democratic)
Zach Brooks (incumbent) (Republican)
SHERIFF
Kieran Donahue (incumbent) (Republican)
CLERK
Rick Hogaboam (incumbent) (Republican)
PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
Chris Boyd (Republican)
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
This judicial district comprises Canyon, Owyhee, Adams, Gem, Payette and Washington counties.
CANYON COUNTY MAGISTRATES
Appointees facing yes-no retention election:
Ryan K. Dowell
Matthew Schelstrate
Courtnie R. Tucker
Dayo Onanubosi
Matthew R. Thompson
Kerry Michaelson
Dartanyon G. Burrows
Matthew Bever
FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
This judicial district comprises Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties.
ADA COUNTY MAGISTRATES
Appointees facing yes-no retention election:
Kyle Schou
Abraham E. Wingrove
Michael McLennan
Regan C. Jameson
Kira L. Dale
Susan Clark
Ransom Bailey
Danica Comstock
Michael Dean
