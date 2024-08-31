Boise-area voters: See who’s running in November 2024 election in Ada and Canyon counties

In two months, voters across Ada and Canyon counties will choose whom to elect or re-elect in races from the presidency all the way down to supervisor of the local soil and water conservation district.

You’ll have multiple decisions to make whether you’re a Republican, Democrat, independent or something else; whether you live in Boise or Nampa, Meridian or Caldwell, Eagle or Star, Kuna or Garden City, or a smaller community; and whether you vote by mail or in person at a polling place.

Friday was the final filing deadline under Idaho law for candidates to appear on the Nov. 5 general-election ballot. Here’s who is running for Congress, the Legislature, and other state, county and other local offices representing the Treasure Valley.

Note:

A single name under an office means the candidate is unopposed.

State legislators are elected for two-year terms. All other terms are four years unless otherwise specified.

A candidate’s political party is listed only in partisan races.

If a candidate is the incumbent, that fact is not on the ballot but is included here, except in judicial retention elections, where all the candidates are incumbents.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

District 1

Brendan J. Gomez (Constitution)

Kaylee Peterson (Democratic)

Matt Loesby (Libertarian)

Russ Fulcher (incumbent) (Republican)

District 2

Idaho Law (also known as Carta Reale Sierra) (Constitution)

David Roth (Democratic)

Todd Corsetti (Libertarian)

Mike Simpson (incumbent) (Republican)

Under the 2021 reapportionment based on the 2020 census, Idaho’s 1st Congressional District stretches from the Nevada border to the Canadian border in the western half of the state. The 2nd District covers the eastern parts of the state and reaches west to Eagle Road in Ada County to include most of Boise.

To achieve equality in the two congressional districts’ populations, “Ada County, the state’s most populous county, must be split,” the Idaho Commission for Reapportionment wrote in its final report in 2021. “This conforms to how the state has divided its congressional districts since 1971, and the commission also finds that maintaining the traditional division of Ada County would be less disruptive and confusing to voters than the creation of entirely new districts.”

STATE GOVERNMENT

LEGISLATURE

A portion of western Canyon County is in District 9. District 10 covers portions of northern Ada and Canyon counties. Districts 11-13 are fully within Canyon County. Part of District 14 is in northern Ada County. Districts 15-22 are fully within Ada County. A portion of District 23 is in southern Ada and Canyon counties.

Idaho legislative district boundaries in Ada and Canyon counties resulting from the 2021 reapportionment that followed the 2020 census.

District 9 Senate

State Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, the assistant majority leader, resigned July 1. Gov. Brad Little then appointed Brandon Shippy, winner of the GOP primary in May, to her seat.

Rachel Buck (Democratic)

Brandon Shippy (incumbent) (Republican)

District 9 House A

Thomas P. Albritton (Democratic)

John C. Shirts (Republican)

District 9 House B

Jody Keeler (Democratic)

Judy Boyle (incumbent) (Republican)

District 10 Senate

Letishia Silva (Democratic)

Tammy Nichols (incumbent) (Republican)

District 10 House A

Nancy Parker (Democratic)

Mike Moyle (incumbent) (Republican)

District 10 House B

Shana Tremaine (Democratic)

Bruce D. Skaug (incumbent) (Republican)

District 11 Senate

Toni Ferro (Democratic)

Camille Blaylock (Republican)

District 11 House A

Anthony Porto (Democratic)

Kent A. Marmon (Republican)

District 11 House B

Marisela Pesina (Democratic)

Lucas Cayler (Republican)

District 12 Senate

Ben Adams (incumbent) (Republican)

District 12 House A

Jeff Cornilles (incumbent) (Republican)

District 12 House B

Don Benson (Democratic)

Jaron Crane (incumbent) (Republican)

District 13 Senate

Sarah Butler (Democratic)

Brian Lenney (incumbent) (Republican)

District 13 House A

Cliff Hohman (Democratic)

Brent J. Crane (incumbent) (Republican)

District 13 House B

Steve Tanner (Republican)

District 14 Senate

Kirsten Faith Richardson (Constitution)

C. Scott Grow (incumbent) (Republican)

District 14 House A

Edward H. “Ted” Hill (incumbent) (Republican)

District 14 House B

Jo Daly (Democratic)

Josh Tanner (incumbent) (Republican)

District 15 Senate

Rick Just (incumbent) (Democratic)

Codi Galloway (Republican)

District 15 House A

Steve Berch (incumbent) (Democratic)

Annette Tipton (Republican)

District 15 House B

Shari Baber (Democratic)

Dori Healey (incumbent) (Republican)

District 16 Senate

The Republican Central Committee for District 16 appointed Doug Rich to replace LeeJoe Lay, who withdrew.

Alison “Ali” Rabe (incumbent) (Democratic)

Doug Rich (Republican)

District 16 House A

Sonia Galaviz (incumbent) (Democratic)

Chandler Stewart Hadraba (Republican)

District 16 House B

Theodore “Todd” Achilles (incumbent) (Democratic)

Jackie Davidson (Republican)

District 17 Senate

Carrie Semmelroth (incumbent) (Democratic)

Benjamin D. Chafetz (Republican)

District 17 House A

John L. Gannon (incumbent) (Democratic)

District 17 House B

Megan Egbert (incumbent) (Democratic)

Jazz Alexis (Republican)

District 18 Senate

Janie Ward-Engelking (incumbent) (Democratic)

Dan Bridges (Republican)

District 18 House A

Ilana Rubel (incumbent) (Democratic)

District 18 House B

Brooke Green (incumbent) (Democratic)

District 19 Senate

Melissa Wintrow (incumbent) (Democratic)

District 19 House A

Monica C. Church (Democratic)

Jim Feederle (Republican)

District 19 House B

Chris Mathias (incumbent) (Democratic)

District 20 Senate

Incumbent Republican Chuck Winder, the Senate majority leader, lost the May primary.

Andy Arriaga (Democratic)

Josh Keyser (Republican)

District 20 House A

Isaiah Navarro (Democratic)

Joe A. Palmer (incumbent) (Republican)

District 20 House B

James D. Holtzclaw (incumbent) (Republican)

District 21 Senate

Mike Long (Libertarian)

Treg A. Bernt (incumbent) (Republican)

District 21 House A

Casey Hess (Democratic)

James Petzke (incumbent) (Republican)

District 21 House B

Daniel S. Weston (Constitution)

Becky R. McKinstry (Democratic)

Jeff Ehlers (incumbent) (Republican)

District 22 Senate

Dawn C. Pierce (Democratic)

Lori Den Hartog (incumbent) (Republican)

District 22 House A

Loren Petty (Democratic)

John Vander Woude (incumbent) (Republican)

District 22 House B

Glida Bothwell (Democratic)

Jason A. Monks (incumbent) (Republican)

District 23 Senate

Paul Smith (Constitution)

Paul Morgan (Democratic)

Todd Lakey (incumbent) (Republican)

District 23 House A

The District 23 Democratic Central Committee appointed Wendy Coome on Aug. 13 to replace Don Harrington, who withdrew.

Wendy Coome (Democratic)

Chris Bruce (Republican)

District 23 House B

Shawn R. Dygert (Republican)

LOCAL GOVERNMENT: ADA & CANYON COUNTIES

COLLEGE OF WESTERN IDAHO

Trustee, Zone 1

Nicole A Bradshaw (incumbent)

Trustee, Zone 3

Jim Reames (incumbent)

Trustee, Zone 4 (2-year term)

Gary Smith (incumbent)

Trustee, Zone 5

Cherie Buckner-Webb (incumbent)

LOCAL GOVERNMENT: ADA COUNTY

COUNTY COMMISSION

Commissioner, District 1

Jonathan Lashley (Democratic)

Ryan Davidson (incumbent) (Republican)

Commissioner, District 3

Davin Gutierrez (Democratic)

Tom Dayley (incumbent) (Republican)

The three Ada County commissioners are elected by district, with Districts 1 and 2 covering the most populous parts of Boise and western Ada County and District 3 sprawling from the Canyon County line east to the Elmore County line. All three commissioners as of 2024 are Republicans: Ryan Davidson, Rod Beck and Tom Dayley.

SHERIFF

Doug Traubel (Constitution)

Victor McCraw (Democratic)

Matthew Clifford (incumbent) (Republican)

PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

Johnathan Baldauf (Democratic)

Jan Bennetts (incumbent) (Republican)

ADA COUNTY HIGHWAY DISTRICT

Commissioner, Subdistrict 1

Antonio C. Bommarito

Patricia Nilsson

Commissioner, Subdistrict 2

Alexis Pickering (incumbent)

Rebecca W. Arnold

Robert D. Seymour

Commissioner, Subdistrict 5

Dave McKinney (incumbent)

ADA SOIL CONSERVATION DISTRICT

Supervisor

Paul H. Calverley (incumbent)

Supervisor

Ariel Agenbroad (incumbent)

Supervisor

Benjamin Brock (incumbent)

LOCAL GOVERNMENT: CANYON COUNTY

COUNTY COMMISSION

Commissioner, District 1

Leslie Van Beek (incumbent) (Republican)

Commissioner, District 3

Kyle Thompson (Democratic)

Zach Brooks (incumbent) (Republican)

The map shows the Canyon County Commission districts. District 1 is the northeast section of the county. District 2 encompasses west Nampa and Caldwell and the northern most part of the county. District 3 includes Nampa.

SHERIFF

Kieran Donahue (incumbent) (Republican)

CLERK

Rick Hogaboam (incumbent) (Republican)

PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

Chris Boyd (Republican)

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

This judicial district comprises Canyon, Owyhee, Adams, Gem, Payette and Washington counties.

CANYON COUNTY MAGISTRATES

Appointees facing yes-no retention election:

Ryan K. Dowell

Matthew Schelstrate

Courtnie R. Tucker

Dayo Onanubosi

Matthew R. Thompson

Kerry Michaelson

Dartanyon G. Burrows

Matthew Bever

FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

This judicial district comprises Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties.

ADA COUNTY MAGISTRATES

Appointees facing yes-no retention election:

Theresa Gardunia

Kyle Schou

David D. Manweiler

Abraham E. Wingrove

Cathleen MacGregor Irby

Joanne Kibodeaux

Michael McLennan

Regan C. Jameson

Laurie A. Fortier

Kira L. Dale

Susan Clark

Diane M. Walker

Ransom Bailey

Danica Comstock

Michael Dean

Andrew Ellis

—

Statesman reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis contributed.