Boise Burger Bracket Elite 8: Vote for your favorite restaurant to to the Final Four

After two rounds of voting in the Treasure Valley Burger Bracket, we’ve whittled down our field of 32 to just eight Boise-area restaurants.

Last week you voted out some pretty popular restaurants in the Treasure Valley, such as Fork and Saint Lawrence Gridiron, but that doesn’t mean the final eight options are any less delicious. This week, some tight matchups are on the docket for a spot in the Final Four, including Big Bun Drive In against Westside Drive In and Big Jud’s versus Owyhee Tavern.

Those are just two of the four matchups you can help decide this week. Scroll down to vote for your favorite burger in the Treasure Valley and check out past results below the poll.

Voting closes at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Past results:

Round 2 of the Treasure Valley Burger Bracket is closed. Keep an eye out for the Elite 8

Treasure Valley Burger Bracket: Round 1 is now closed, check back for results and round 2