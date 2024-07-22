A Boise food pantry issued an urgent plea for help as food ran low. Then this happened

The St. Vincent de Paul food pantry in Boise has received over $10,000 and 200 pounds of food since the Idaho Statesman reported its call for community help on Friday, a pantry official said. But more help is needed.

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from our community,” Development Director Mareesa Rule said Monday by phone. The donations will help the food pantry with the urgent need to fight hunger and poverty and to bridge the immediate gap, Rule said.

The St. Vincent de Paul pantry has fallen short of food because of a low supply from community partners.

“There are members of our community that visit our food pantry so that they can remain housed and pay their rent and their utilities, and that is something that we ask everyone to keep in their hearts and in the front of their mind as we continue through this summer and into the fall and winter months,” Rule said.

“That continued support is something that we are asking from our neighbors,” Rule said.

How you can help

You can donate nonperishable food from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the pantry at 3209 W. Overland Road. Rice, pasta, beans, cereal, oatmeal, macaroni and cheese, tuna and peanut butter are most needed at the moment.

Canned meat is unloaded from a box at the St. Vincent de Paul Overland Food Pantry food pantry. The pantry is low on supplies and asking for more donations.

Financial contributions will be used to procure items like meat and produce that are in limited supply.

Visit the food pantry’s website for more information on how to donate.

You can also volunteer from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays to prepare boxes and organize food or help register visitors on distribution days. To sign up to volunteer, visit this website.

