Boise hits a heat record on Saturday. Here’s what’s coming this week

Boise’s airport reached 106 degrees on Saturday, breaking the record for the most consecutive days with a high temperature of 105 or greater, according to the National Weather Service.

The previous record was four days — a streak that ended on July 13, 2002, the National Weather Service said on social media.

Across the valley, Idahoans did what they could to cope with the sweltering heat. For example, the Boise Farmers Market closed an hour early to protect both its customers and vendors from the hot temperatures. A video on social media showed water jugs and a bright yellow fan at one of the market’s cooling stations.

Temperatures are forecast to remain in the triple digits for most of next week, according to the weather service.

The region is expected to get a brief reprieve on Monday. The high temperature is forecast to be in the high 90s.