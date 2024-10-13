Boise police and fire departments respond to reports of smoke in downtown building

Boise’s fire and police departments responded on Saturday evening to a report of smoke in the Union Block, spokesperson Haley Williams told the Idaho Statesman.

Police shut down nearby roads as part of the response, but everything is now back open, Williams said. The smoke was from “materials that were on fire,” she said.

“Firefighters quickly extinguished the source of the smoke,” Williams said. “The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

There was no damage to the building, but some materials inside sustained minor damage, Williams said. No one was inside at the time.