Boise State adds well-traveled receiver to pair with promising transfer quarterback

The Boise State football team pulled a quarterback out of the transfer portal on Saturday. Now, the Broncos have added a wide receiver to pair with him.

Former Indiana wide receiver Cam Camper announced Sunday morning on Twitter that he’s transferring to Boise State. He follows former USC quarterback Malachi Nelson, who committed to the Broncos on Saturday.

Boise State has added three transfers from Power Five programs in recent days. Former Cal cornerback Jeremiah Earby was the first to commit on Friday. The Broncos have also added three junior college transfers: edge rusher Joseph Marsh, linebacker Udoka Ezeani and offensive tackle Daylon Metoyer.

Camper spent the past two seasons at Indiana, where he appeared in 15 games and hauled in 63 catches for 854 yards and three touchdowns. He caught 46 passes for 569 yards and two touchdowns in his first season with the Hoosiers. He played in eight games last season, catching 17 passes for 285 yards and a touchdowns.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound receiver began his college career as a walk-on at Sam Houston State, but he spent the past two years at Trinity Valley Community College in Texas, which is also where the Broncos discovered former quarterback Jaylon Henderson. Henderson played at Boise State in 2018 and 2019, and he led the team to a Mountain West championship and an appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl in 2019.

Camper posted 50 catches for 858 yards and four touchdowns in two seasons at Trinity Valley.

He hails from Lancaster, Texas, which is also Boise State wide receiver Latrell Caple’s hometown. Caples led the Broncos with 51 catches for 549 yards and four touchdowns in 2022, but he missed all of last season after suffering a knee injury in the summer.

Story continues

From top recruits to coaches, Idaho and Boise State represented in football title game

Camper is joining a group of wide receivers at Boise State that have been on a roller coaster ride the past two seasons.

The Broncos went into last season in search of a No. 1 receiver, who could consistently operate as a deep threat. They found one in Eric McAlister, who racked up 47 catches for 873 yards and five touchdowns in nine games last year, but he left the team in November, opting to sit out until the transfer portal opened in December.

McAlister tried to rejoin the team after Spencer Danielson was named interim head coach following the firing of former coach Andy Avalos. He was denied, and McAlister ended up transferring to TCU, which is also where Avalos was hired as defensive coordinator. Danielson was promoted to head coach in December.

McAlister’s absence opened the door for young, explosive wide receivers Prince Strachan and Austin Bolt to step into more prominent roles. The duo combined for five catches for 185 yards and two touchdowns in the Broncos’ win over New Mexico in November.

Strachan was in his first season with the program after taking a gray shirt year in 2022. He finished the season with 12 catches for 274 yards and two touchdowns. Bolt missed half of last season while recovering from a broken leg he suffered in the 2022 season opener at Oregon State. The former standout at Borah High posted six catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns in seven games last season.