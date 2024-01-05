Boise State’s first Power Five transfer of the year is a defensive back from Cal

Boise State has plucked its first transfer from a Power Five program out of the portal since Spencer Danielson was named the Broncos’ head coach.

Former Cal cornerback Jeremiah Earby announced Thursday night on Twitter that he is transferring to Boise State with three years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound native of East Palo Alto, California, played in 24 games the past two seasons for the Bears. As a freshman, he posted 36 tackles, one interception, 12 pass breakups and two fumble recoveries, one of which he returned 33 yards for a touchdown in a loss to Oregon State. He finished last season with 26 tackles, one interception and seven pass breakups.

Earby was a two-way star at Menlo-Atherton High in California before joining the Bears in 2022. He finished his high school career with 71 tackles and seven interceptions on defense and 52 catches for 1,207 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense.

He signed with Cal as a three-star recruit after passing on scholarship offers from Oregon State, Air Force, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UC Davis, Idaho and Northern Arizona.

Earby joins a position group at Boise State that is packed with experienced players. Starters A’Marion McCoy and Jaylen Clark are both expected back, as are veterans Koanohi Kaniho and Markel Reed, who is a sixth-year senior. McCoy, a junior college transfer from Laney College, led the Broncos with three interceptions last season.

Earby is the fourth transfer to join the Broncos since early signing day on Dec. 20. He follows three junior college transfers: edge rusher Joseph Marsh (College of the Canyons), linebacker Udoka Ezeani (Butler Community College) and offensive tackle Daylon Metoyer (Mt. San Antonio College). Metoyer was added to the roster after signing day.

Boise State has hosted other Power Five transfers in recent days, including former USC quarterback Malachi Nelson and former Ball State defensive end Tavion Woodard. Woodard played for former Ball State defensive coordinator Tyler Stockton, hired by Boise State to be safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator last month.

Nelson is a former five-star recruit who was recruited by many major Power Five programs out of high school. He committed to Oklahoma at one point but withdrew that and wound up following coach Lincoln Riley when he left Norman to be the coach at USC.