Boise State can’t hit game-tying 3-pointer in neutral-site loss to Washington State

Boise State senior Max Rice missed a game-tying 3-pointer with 19.5 seconds left and the Broncos fell to Washington State 66-61 Thursday at Spokane Arena.

Chibuzo Agbo hit his second 3-pointer of the night to pull the Broncos within one point with 1:19 remaining. Point guard Roddie Anderson III had a chance to give Boise State the lead on the ensuing possession, but he couldn’t get a layup to drop. The Cougars (9-2) made a pair of free throws to go up three points and set up Rice’s potential game-tying shot.

“It seemed like we had a lot of balls rattle in and rattle out,” Boise State men’s basketball coach Leon Rice said after the game. “I loved the way our guys competed and responded. The cougars battled and it was a highly competitive game.”

Signing day: Boise State lands QB who is a ‘perfect fit,’ adds two JUCO defenders

Boise State (8-4) shot just 35.9 percent (23-of-64) from the floor and finished the game 5-for-20 from 3-point range. The Broncos outscored the Cougars 30-28 in the paint thanks in large part to a career-high 23 points by St. John’s transfer O’Mar Stanley.

Tyson Degenhart added 12 points and 10 rebounds, posting his first double-double since the Broncos traveled to UNLV last season on Jan. 11. Agbo chipped in with 10 points.

Max Rice shot 2-for-12 from the floor and 2-for-7 from 3-point range, finishing with six points. That snapped sixth-year senior’s streak of three games with at least four 3-pointers. He posted 24 points in a win over Cal State Fullerton on Sunday and 28 in a route of Western Oregon on Dec. 9.

Isaac Jones led Washington State with 21 points. Myles Rice — no relation to Max or Leon — added 14 points, and Jabe Mullins chipped in with 13.

The Broncos are back in action at ExtraMile Arena against Utah Valley on Dec. 29.