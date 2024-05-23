BolderBoulder is a 10k walk or run on Memorial Day
Ty Cobb called out Aileen Cannon's suggestion about potential jurors in the former president's classified documents case.
The philanthropist behind the University of Manitoba's largest-ever personal donation — $30 million — has denounced a speech made by a valedictorian for medicine grads and admonished the university for letting it happen. In a letter dated Monday, Ernest Rady says he was hurt and appalled by the remarks by valedictorian Gem Newman at the May 16 convocation for students from the Max Rady College of Medicine. The school was renamed in honour of Rady's father after the 2016 donation. "Newman's speec
An Orthodox rabbi has accused JetBlue Airways Corp. of discrimination for removing him from a flight after he asked to switch seats to avoid sitting next to a woman, which would violate his religious beliefs.
The 50-year-old was given the maximum fine for an infringement penalty in New Zealand, but the amount caused public outrage.
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli television aired previously withheld footage on Wednesday of five pyjama-clad female army conscripts being seized by Hamas gunmen during the Oct. 7 raid that triggered the Gaza war. The captives' families hoped the footage would increase pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree a truce with Hamas and secure the hostages' release. The Netanyahu government saw the release of the subtitled three-minute clip to national and international media as an opportunity to shore up support.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Chaim Otmazgin had tended to dozens of shot, burned or mutilated bodies before he reached the home that would put him at the center of a global clash.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The bodies of four men and two women were found strangled and dumped in a pile in Mexico’s Pacific coast resort of Acapulco, prosecutors in the southern state of Guerrero said Tuesday.
JERUSALEM (AP) — A group representing the families of hostages held in Gaza has released new video footage showing Hamas’ capture of five female Israeli soldiers near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. The video shows several of the young soldiers bloody and wounded. In one scene, a militant tells one of the terrified women she is beautiful. The footage was taken by Hamas militants who stormed the Nahal Oz military base, part of the militant group’s wider assault on southern Israel that killed roughly 1
A Clyde River, Nunavut, woman wants answers and an apology after her seven-year-old grandson, who has a disability, was kicked off a Canadian North flight on Monday last week. Regilee Palituq's grandson Josiah, who she says uses a wheelchair and only speaks a few words, was travelling from Iqaluit to Ottawa for a series of medical appointments.The boy was traveling with his parents, brother and sister. Palituq was not on the plane, but shared the story as it was told to her by her daughter.Palit
LUMBY, B.C. — Something has shifted in the pretty little village of Lumby, B.C. It's subtle, say residents of the community of 2,000 people, nestled in the hills of the North Okanagan in B.C.'s Interior. Few people now gather outside coffee shops on the main street along Highway 6. Posters on the school doors require visitors to check in or call the office to be let in. Heart-shaped stickers saying "Justice for Tatjana" are plastered on storefronts and car windows. It used to be the sort of plac
"In America, don’t ask people how much they paid for this."
During a marathon day of proceedings in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, a morning hearing in front of Judge Aileen Cannon devolved into a shouting match amongst the attorneys, and the afternoon series of arguments prompted the judge to wonder if the legal nuances of the case may be too difficult for jurors to understand.
American Airlines later released a statement distancing the company from the filing, saying attorneys had made a mistake and that the defense will be changed
The former head of Britain's Post Office Paula Vennells broke down in tears on several occasions as she gave evidence Wednesday to an inquiry into one of the country’s biggest miscarriages of justice that saw hundreds of branch managers wrongly convicted of theft or fraud because of a faulty computer system.
A Calgary teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student will see his trial resume in July after a judge denied the defence application to stay the charges. Jason Selby, a former teacher at Western Canada High School, was charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.On Wednesday, after Justice Sean Dunnigan's decision to dismiss the defence's Jordan application, prosecutor Pam McCluskey stayed the sexual assault charge.A Jordan application is named after a Supr
Kyneddi Miller was living in a West Virginia home with her mother, grandmother and grandfather at the time of her death
Rhean Jalipa Fontanoza has been charged with special circumstance murder and is eligible for the death penalty if convicted
WARNING: This story contains a graphic image of the victims receiving medical care in the aftermath of a deadly fight. The father of one of three people killed in a brawl involving more than a dozen people Tuesday evening in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough says he can't understand how a fight could have degenerated to such an extent. One of the victims was 15 years old. The others were 23 and 25. Police say they knew each other, but that their conflict had nothing to do with organized crim
Dalal Warra testified that her son called her moments after allegedly killing two people — including his wife — and confessed to the murders, according to reports
Rachel Griffin Accurso, better known to her 9 million YouTube followers as Ms Rachel, is a popular social media personality for kids. But when she launched a campaign to raise money for children in Gaza, she got angry comments that left her in tears.