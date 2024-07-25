Boleskine House once owned by Aleister Crowley and Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page receives lottery funding for restoration work

A charity working to restore a historic manor that once belonged to the son of a Jacobite, an occultist and a legendary rock star has received a £250,000 lotto boost.

Boleskine House is more than 260 years old and overlooks Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands.

It was built by Archibald Campbell Fraser of Lovat - son of Simon Fraser, a Jacobite nicknamed "the Fox" who was executed for supporting Bonnie Prince Charlie.

The manor has also been home to English occultist Aleister Crowley and Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page.

Crowley, a novelist, political theorist and mountaineer, bought the estate in 1899 and owned it until 1913.

The ceremonial magician and philosopher founded the religion of Thelema, identifying himself as a prophet entrusted with guiding humanity into the "Aeon of Horus" in the early 20th century.

He was once branded "the wickedest man in the world".

The controversial Crowley left his mark on Boleskine House by converting a window facing Loch Ness into a door so as he could better perform his ancient rituals.

Musician Page - a self-described "Aleister Crowley enthusiast" - bought the manor in the 1970s and held on to it until the early 1990s.

Most of the property was destroyed in a fire in 2015. It went up in flames a second time in 2019.

The estate is currently in the care of The Boleskine House Foundation, a charity that is aiming to return the manor to its former glory.

The foundation has been awarded £250,000 via The National Lottery Heritage Fund to help with its work.

The money will go towards the cost of restoring the interior of the house and will help support the charity's community engagement programme.

The foundation has lodged an application with Highland Council for the interior work.

Plans for the B-listed building include a Georgian-style kitchen, wood-panelled drawing room, library, research room, and reclaimed Jacobean fireplaces.

Chairman Keith Readdy said: "Receiving these funds is a monumental step for our organisation and the local community.

"It allows us to complete the interior restoration of this treasured site, preserving its legacy for future generations to experience and learn from.

"We are profoundly grateful for this support and look forward to bringing this vision to life."