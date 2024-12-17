Bolivia issues arrest warrant for ex-president Morales over minor 'trafficking'

Bolivian authorities have issued an arrest warrant for ex-President Evo Morales, accused of trafficking a 15-year-old during his tenure from 2006 to 2019. Prosecutor Sandra Gutierrez confirmed the warrant was issued on Oct. 16, delayed announcement due to the case's complexity and Morales' vehement denials.

An arrest warrant has been issued for former Bolivian president Evo Morales on suspicion of alleged "trafficking" of a 15-year-old girl while he was in office from 2006 to 2019, authorities said Monday.

Sandra Gutierrez, an attorney with the Bolivian public prosecutor's office, said it was appropriate "to issue an arrest warrant, a situation which I did using my authority."

The authority to issue the warrant was given on October 16, but Gutierrez did not reveal it until Monday.

"The case is very complex," Gutierrez said at a press conference, explaining she had not announced it earlier because it involved a former president -- one who has vehemently denied the accusations on multiple occasions.

Days before the warrant was granted, supporters of Morales initiated a series of grassroots protests by forming roadblocks across highways across the country, with the blockades lasting 23 days.

Despite the upheaval, Gutierrez confirmed police operations were initiated to arrest Morales, who has since taken refuge in the central province of Chapare, a political stronghold of his.

"It was impossible to proceed with the execution of the arrest warrant against this citizen... many police officers were victims of aggression and attempted murder on behalf of the blockade protesters," Gutierrez said.

