Bolivia truck drivers block roads over fuel shortages

STORY: :: Truck drivers in Bolivia block highways

protesting dollar shortages and fuel scarcity

:: El Alto, Bolivia

:: June 4, 2024

:: "We are fully entitled to claim what belongs to us. We suffer from the lack of diesel. We have slept two nights at the diesel pumps. We have no dollars to go abroad."

:: The Bolivian government has dismissed the protest

and warns of losses amounting to millions

Drone footage showed a line of trucks stranded on a road while protesting drivers created flaming barricades, obstructing the route. Police intervened by firing rubber bullets and clearing the blockades, causing demonstrators to disperse and throw stones at passing trucks.

On Tuesday (June 4) long lines of vehicles were seen at fuel stations in La Paz, Bolivia's capital, and several users complained about the lack of diesel.

Bolivia's driver sector announced a 48-hour road blockade demanding a consistent supply of diesel and a regular flow of dollars.