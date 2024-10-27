Bolivia's former President Evo Morales claims his car was shot at in attempted assassination

The Daily Beast

Michelle Obama threw down the gauntlet to male voters in a speech on Saturday, leaving some people calling for the one-time First Lady to make her own presidential run. Hitting the campaign trail on behalf of Kamala Harris, the wife of former President Barack Obama told a crowd in Kalamazoo, Michigan, that a second Donald Trump presidency would pose a real threat to women in the United States. “We all know we have a lot more work to do in this country,” Obama said. “But to anyone out there think