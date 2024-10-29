Bolivia's Morales claims government plotted to kill him

STORY: It's a dramatic video, with two very different explanations.

A sequence posted by former Bolivian president Evo Morales shows what he says was a gun attack on him.

He posted on Facebook the video taken from a moving car, with gunshots heard in the background.

Morales is seen in the front passenger seat, with two bullet holes in the windshield.

The driver appears to have been injured.

Morales told Reuters on Monday that the government of ally-turned-rival President Luis Arce was behind the alleged attack, calling it a 'dark plot to destroy' him.

In his first international interview since the incident, he denied his team had weapons, and called the attack an 'ambush,'.

“I didn’t carry any weapon, nothing. As a former president, I should carry a revolver. But nothing. That wasn't authorised. So, to say that we have fired - please."

Morales blamed the government, but did not directly say that Arce ordered it.

He didn't provide any evidence for his claim, which has escalated tensions within the ruling socialist party.

Bolivia’s government denied attacking Morales, calling it 'theater'.

A spokesman said it was Morales' convoy which fired on anti-narcotics police:

"They fired from a vehicle, threatening the life and safety of the Bolivian police officers, and targeting vehicles that were being used in the fight against drug trafficking. After the shooting, one of their vehicles ran over a member of the Bolivian police."

The disputed claims mark a risky new chapter in tensions within the ruling party.

It's divided by the rivalry between Morales and his former protégé Arce, who was economy minister during Morales’ nearly 14-year rule, which ended in 2019.

Morales resigned after a disputed election that caused turmoil.

Arce, often known by his nickname 'Lucho', was then elected the next year, but has tried to distance himself from his predecessor.

Morales says a party vote on who should lead is now the answer:

“If Lucho wants to be president, let us submit to internal, closed elections. The best way to resolve them is through internal elections, even open elections, but he doesn't want to do that."

Bolivia, facing an economic crisis as foreign currency reserves shrink, will hold presidential elections next year.