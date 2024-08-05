Bollywood’s Sharvari Sets Sights on Action Stardom With ‘Vedaa’ and ‘Alpha’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Rising Bollywood actor Sharvari is gearing up for her third consecutive high-profile release of 2024 with “Vedaa.”

Following her performances in horror-comedy “Munjya,” one of the biggest Bollywood hits of the year, and the Netflix ratings success, social drama “Maharaj,” “Vedaa” marks Sharvari’s first venture into action roles.

More from Variety

In “Vedaa,” directed by Nikkhil Advani, Sharvari plays the titular character who fights against a repressive system with boxing as one of her weapons.

“I want to be known as someone who can do action very well and hopefully become an action star in due course of time,” Sharvari told Variety. “I’m willing to put everything on the line for it to happen. Action as a genre is too entertaining and gives a huge adrenaline rush for the actors and well as the audience. ‘Vedaa’ is the start to my journey in trying to be good at it.”

Sharvari credits her “Vedaa” co-star John Abraham for mentoring her in action scenes. “Having the country’s biggest action superstar John Abraham was a game changer for me,” she said. “He’s now my mentor in action on and off screen.”

She recounted their training sessions in Jodhpur and Mumbai, highlighting Abraham’s commitment and patience in guiding her through her first action film experience. “I was a rookie to action films while filming ‘Vedaa,’ so the first day I was very confused with all this information thrown at me, I remember looking at John and saying ‘I don’t understand what they’ve just told me, what do I do?’ And he said ‘You just follow my instructions and we’ll be good.’ I think that’s exactly how I have shot every action sequence in the film… I used to ask him a lot of questions and he answered them all very patiently,” Sharvari said.

Sharvari’s action journey is set to continue with her role in the Yash Raj Films’ spy universe film “Alpha,” where she’ll perform alongside Alia Bhatt.

“’Alpha’ will be more hardcore for me and I feel every day being on the sets of ‘Alpha’ is a masterclass in learning how to do action,” Sharvari said. “I will try to seek out good action scripts where I get to do daredevil stunts that leading men of our industry get to do. Im saying this because it’s like I have tasted something that I love in ‘Vedaa’ and now ‘Alpha.’ I’m loving throwing the punches, doing the action chases and being thrown everywhere on sets.”

“Vedaa” releases theatrically worldwide on Aug. 15.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.