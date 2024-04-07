Juventus snaps 4-match winless run in Serie A by beating Fiorentina. Bologna blows last-gasp chance

MILAN (AP) — Juventus snapped a four-match winless run in the league to beat Fiorentina 1-0 and consolidate third spot in Serie A on Sunday.

Defender Federico Gatti scored in the 21st minute, although Juventus also had three goals ruled out for offside in the first half.

Juventus moved four points above fourth-place Bologna, which missed an easy chance right at the end of a 0-0 draw at relegation-threatened Frosinone.

Juventus hadn’t won in Serie A since February but had been boosted by beating Lazio in the first leg of their Italian Cup semifinal midweek.

The Bianconeri started strongly and had two goals ruled out for offside in the opening 13 minutes.

They finally had a goal that stood when Bremer headed a corner off the left post but Gatti pounced to tap in the rebound.

Former Fiorentina forward Dušan Vlahović thought he had doubled Juve’s lead in the 32nd minute and celebrated wildly but that was also ruled out as Weston McKennie had been marginally offside when he nodded on Federico Chiesa’s cross to Vlahović.

Midtable Fiorentina improved after the break and Nicolás González almost scored a stunning equalizer with a long-range curler that Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny managed to fingertip onto the frame of the goal with an equally impressive save.

HUGE MISS

Bologna missed a fantastic chance right at the death as it wasted the opportunity to move temporarily third.

Instead it was only three points above fifth-place Roma after Daniele De Rossi’s team beat Lazio in the capital derby on Saturday.

There were just seconds remaining when Frosinone goalkeeper Stefano Turati fingertipped an effort off the underside of the bar from Bologna's Dan Ndoye, who then sent the rebound over from in front of an empty goal.

The full whistle was blown immediately after the resulting goal kick.

Bologna is enjoying an impressive season and is on course to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in its history.

Frosinone inched to within a point of safety.

SECOND-HALF ONSLAUGHT

There were five goals in 13 second-half minutes as Napoli fought back to win 4-2 at Monza.

Milan Đurić had given Monza an early lead but Victor Osimhen headed in the equalizer in the 55th and Matteo Politano — who had come on shortly before that goal — unleashed a spectacular volley two minutes later to turn the match around.

Piotr Zieliński then fired in off the crossbar in the 61st minute and, although Andrea Colpani pulled one back for Monza seconds later, Giacomo Raspadori restored Napoli's two-goal lead in the 68th with his first touch — moments after coming off the bench.

SHOCK WIN

Relegation-threatened Cagliari engineered a surprise 2-1 win over Atalanta, damaging its opponent's hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Gianluca Scamacca fired Atalanta in front early on but Tommaso Augello leveled shortly before the break and Nicolas Viola headed in a shock winner for the home side two minutes from time.

Cagliari moved four points above the drop zone, while Atalanta was left eight points below Bologna.

Hellas Verona was just a point above the bottom three after a 2-1 loss at home to Genoa.

Daniella Matar, The Associated Press