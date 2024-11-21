Bomb cyclone pounds Pacific Northwest – and another storm is on the way

A bomb cyclone pounding northern California and the Pacific Northwest with heavy rain and strong winds was already blamed for two deaths and will likely fuel flooding, rock slides, debris flows and more power outages, the National Weather Service warned Thursday.

And another storm is on the way.

The first storm was forecast to linger into the weekend and produce an additional 6-12 inches of rainfall, the weather service said. The atmospheric river prompted a high-risk warning for excessive rainfall was issued along the northern California coast.

More than 300,000 homes and businesses were without power in Washington state early Thursday. Winds gusted as high as 85 mph in Oregon and more than a foot of rain fell in parts of northern California, AccuWeather reported.

A developing storm system forecast to swing off the Oregon and Washington coastline on Friday will add to the region's weather woes, the weather service said.

"A punch of gusty winds are expected, mainly along coastal regions, could produce rough surf and additional isolated power outages," weather service meteorologist Cody Snell wrote in a storm update ealry Thursday.

Developments:

∎ Almost 300 flights into and out of San Francisco International Airport were already canceled or delayed early Thursday after Wednesday saw more than 500 cancelations and delays.

∎ Up to 15 more inches of snow is possible from the Washington Cascades, which already was hit with more than a foot of snow. The storm could also bring several inches to western Montana, Idaho, and northwestern Wyoming mountain ranges through early Sunday, Snell said.

'Bomb cyclone' strikes: 2 dead, widespread power outages in Washington

A fallen tree sits atop a fire department vehicle after a powerful storm hit the Pacific Northwest and western Canada, causing power outages in Washington, Oregon, California and British Columbia while wreaking havoc on road travel in Seattle on Nov. 20, 2024.

Storm turns home into 'fixer-upper'

A tall Douglas Fir tree fell onto the roof of a mid-century brick house.

"When we bought it, it was a fixer-upper,” homeowner Nancy Dienes told KOMO News. She said she and her wife, Tracy Matthews, did most of the remodel themselves over the past several years. “And it kind of feels like a fixer-upper again. We already said we're going to rebuild.”

Two deaths reported in Washington

A woman was killed on Tuesday when a tree fell on a homeless encampment in Lynnwood, north of Seattle, local officials said. A second woman was killed near Seattle when a tree fell on her home, Bellevue city officials said. Two people were injured when a tree fell on their trailer in Maple Valley, southeast of Seattle.

"Trees are coming down all over the city and falling onto homes," the Bellevue, Washington, Fire Department posted on social media as the storm raged. "If you can, go to the lowest floor and stay away from windows. Do not go outside if you can avoid it. Emergency responders are working hard to respond to weather incidents but are prioritizing life safety first."

What is a bomb cyclone?

A bomb cyclone – a potent cold-season coastal storm that's so-named because of its explosive strength – is colloquially known as a winter hurricane. Such storms undergo an intensification process known as bombogenesis, which is a quick drop in atmospheric pressure, marking the strengthening of the storm, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Bombogenesis is said to occur when a storm's central barometric pressure drops at least 24 millibars in 24 hours. A millibar is a way of measuring pressure. The lower the pressure, the more powerful the storm.

Some of the most intense winter storms to batter the country's coasts have been bomb cyclones.

The word "bombogenesis" is a combination of "cyclogenesis," which describes the formation of a cyclone or storm, and "bomb" for its explosiveness.

"This can happen when a cold air mass collides with a warm air mass, such as air over warm ocean waters," NOAA said. "The formation of this rapidly strengthening weather system is a process called bombogenesis, which creates what is known as a bomb cyclone."

What is an atmospheric river?

Sometimes called "rivers in the sky," atmospheric rivers are a major factor in extreme rain and snowfall in the West. They function much like rivers on the surface but can carry considerably more water than the Mississippi River.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bomb cyclone updates: Hundreds of thousands without power