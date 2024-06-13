Bomb disposal team called after Tory candidate receives suspicious package

A Conservative candidate in the General Election said he received a suspicious parcel at his constituency office on Thursday, leading to bomb disposal specialists being called in.

Sir Jeremy Quin, an ex-defence minister and Conservative candidate for the Horsham constituency, received the package at his Sussex office.

Bomb disposal experts were called in to investigate after a decision by Sussex Police.

In a statement, Tory candidate Sir Jeremy said: “After the receipt of a suspicious parcel at my Horsham office earlier today the police decided that the incident should be escalated and specialists were called in.

Bomb disposal experts outside the office of Jeremy Quin, an ex-defence minister and Conservative candidate for the Horsham constituency, after receiving a suspicious parcel at his Sussex office (Aoife Glover/PA)

“It is still under investigation but there is no cause for alarm and the incident is being thoroughly and professionally addressed.

“It’s a huge privilege to engage in public service but sadly in the world in which we live incidents of this nature always have to be taken seriously.

“I am very grateful to the emergency services for their prompt actions and continuing work to ensure public safety.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a suspicious package at a premise in Madeira Avenue, Horsham at about 2.40pm this afternoon.

“Police and the explosive ordinance disposal team are currently at the scene.

“If anyone in the area has concerns they can speak to an officer at the scene or call 101. Further updates will be provided in due course.”