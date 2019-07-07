'A bomb should explode here': Italian tennis star Fabio Fognini apologises for Wimbledon outburst

Italian tennis star Fabio Fognini has apologised for an outburst at Wimbledon in which he said "a bomb should explode here".

Fognini, the world number 10, appeared to be frustrated on the small Court 14, where he lost to 94th ranked player Tennys Sandgren.

He had to take a medical time-out for treatment to his bloodied hand after he punched his racket in a bout of rage.

And he was heard saying in Italian: "Damn English. I wish a bomb would explode on this club. A bomb should explode here."

Speaking to the media following his defeat, he said: "The court was not really good. Most of the time when you're on court, you're frustrated.

"For sure I was not happy about my performance today because I was knowing I have a lot to win in this case, because I think I have a good chance to win.

"Something happened on court. If somebody feels offended, I say sorry. No problem."

Wimbledon was hit by a bomb during the Second World War, when the Centre Court roof was damaged.

Fognini has previously been criticised for his conduct at Wimbledon. He was fined a record £21,600 for a series of offences during a first round match in 2014.

Three years later he was kicked out of the US Open after directing abusive language at a female umpire.

The Grand Slam Board deemed Fognini's conduct a major offence and banned him from two tournaments over two years, although this ban has been suspended.

He was also fined more than £70,000 - half of which was suspended.

By beating Fognini, Tennys Sandgren made it through to the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time.

He will face fellow American Sam Querrey on Monday.