Bomb hoax tied to 13-year-old boy on East Coast, Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says

A fake bomb threat that forced an area store to evacuate has been traced to a 13-year-old boy who said he lost a bet, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

On the morning of Jan. 9, deputies were dispatched to the Dollar General in Rainier for a bomb threat, the Sheriff’s Office explained on social media.

“A caller reported a bomb behind the store,” the post reads. “The store was evacuated, and the area was checked. Nothing was found around the business and inside the business. Additional investigation will occur to identify the caller, but the phone number was not from the area.”

A day later the Sheriff’s Office had traced the call to the boy on the East Coast. He explained he had lost a bet.

“The kid thought if he called across the country, we would be unable to figure out who called,” the post reads. “The child and his parents were shocked when local law enforcement contacted them. The child’s family was very cooperative with law enforcement on the East Coast and our detectives.”