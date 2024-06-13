Bomb squad called over suspicious package at Tory candidate’s office

Bomb disposal experts and police have been called to a Tory politician’s office after a suspicious package was received.

Specialists from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were called to the office of Sir Jeremy Quin in Horsham on Thursday afternoon following concern over an item that had been delivered.

In a statement, Sir Jeremy, the former MP and current candidate for Horsham said: “After the receipt of a suspicious parcel at my Horsham office earlier today, the police decided that the incident should be escalated and specialists from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were called in.”

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team outside the former MP's office in Horsham

He added: “It is still under investigation but there is no cause for alarm and the incident is being thoroughly and professionally addressed.

“It’s a huge privilege to engage in public service but sadly in the world in which we live incidents of this nature always have to be taken seriously. I am very grateful to the emergency services for their prompt actions and continuing work to ensure public safety.”

Sussex Police has been contacted for comment.

This is a breaking story.