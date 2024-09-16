Bomb threat at Bailey Middle in Cornelius closes school, prompts police investigation

Students at Bailey Middle School were evacuated Monday morning after what appeared to be a bomb threat at the school.

William Amos Hough High School Principal David Farley said in a message to families of Hough students —in a post that was shared on Facebook by several people — that Bailey Middle school received a bomb threat. He said students and staff were not in danger.

Cornelius police wrote on social media that Bailey students were being shuttled to the Foamex plant parking lot on Old Statesville Road and that officers would be on site to answer questions. Hough High was placed on a “modified lockdown,” the principal’s message said.

“We are aware of the situation at Bailey Middle School. We are handling the situation and parents need to report to Foamex and NOT come to the school or Bailey Road Park,” Cornelius police wrote on social media.

But police didn’t say what “the situation” was, leading people on Facebook to ask what was going on.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools would not provide details to The Charlotte Observer.

“Police are investigating an alleged incident at the school. Messaging has been sent to families,” Susan Vernon-Devlin, the school district’s executive director for media relations and crisis communications, said in an email to the Observer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.