Bomb threat at UT Arlington prompts evacuations of four student housing buildings

Multiple buildings at UT Arlington are being evacuated Monday night after bomb threats, according to an emergency alert sent by the university.

In a post on social media at 6:14 p.m., campus police ordered an evacuation of the Meado Run, Arlington Hall, West Hall and Arbor Oaks buildings. All of the buildings are student housing.

Police did not say how they received the bomb threats or how credible they believe the threats to be. Campus police are investigating.

Urgent MavAlert! UTA Police investigating multiple bomb threats on campus. Evacuate Meadow Run, Arlington Hall, West Hall, Arbor Oaks. — UT Arlington Police (@UTAPolice) January 30, 2024

The Star-Telegram has reached out to a campus spokesperson for more information.

