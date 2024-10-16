Bonafide Health | Morning Blend
We're discussing some of the common misconceptions regarding menopause, the impacts it can have on day-to-day life, and new treatment options.
Donald Trump scaremongered that the vice president suffers from "deeply serious conditions that clearly impact her functioning."
It's more common in older people, but can happen to anyone.
Khloé Kardashian, 40, said on Snapchat that she got facial fillers to fix an indent left by a melanoma tumor in her cheek. Here are the before-and-after photos.
“This is the thing that killed two of the strongest, most extraordinarily extraordinary physical specimens of men I'd ever known in my life,” the actress tells PEOPLE
The former president has long been sensitive about his cognitive and bodily health, former and current advisers tell Rolling Stone
Kardashian shared details on the cosmetic procedure, which was a result of her melanoma surgery in 2022
Impervious as ever to irony, Donald Trump is trying to weaponize his opponent’s medical records against her while staunchly refusing to release his own.In his latest unhinged tirade on Truth Social, the former president posted on Monday that he’s “far healthier than Clinton, Bush, Obama, Biden, but especially, Kamala,” adding that he is naturally “far too busy campaigning to take the time” to, you know, prove it.His comments come amid mounting pressure to provide evidence of his physical and men
"In order to really try and focus on loving the baby while we have them, I had to go back and spend time with our other ones," Madison tells PEOPLE
Florida's government is finding fault on multiple fronts with an abortion rights ballot measure that Gov. Ron DeSantis opposes.
Khloe Kardashian continues to open up about her health journey after dealing with skin cancer, revealing recently that she used facial injections to fill a cheek “indentation” that she was left with after surgery.
As he readies himself to travel to Australia and Somoa, King Charles' medical team is also likely busy ahead of the royal tour
The mother was battling Stage 4 small-cell lung carcinoma for the past two years
Amgen has a lot riding on an experimental obesity drug that it hopes will rival those of Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk But one analyst argues that mounting competition in weight-loss drugs will make it harder for the stock to benefit. Truist analyst Srikripa Devarakonda downgraded Amgen to Hold from Buy on Monday, while raising the firm’s target for the stock price to $333 from $320. Like most pharmaceutical companies, Amgen trades much based on how it progresses in developing new drugs.
The AAP comes down hard against bed-sharing, yet many parents still do it. Instead of lying to our pediatricians about it, we should be talking about how to make it safer.
The rapper — who at his heaviest was 470 lbs. — said he watches his portions, thanks to a little help from Ozempic
"My grief consumed me. I was no longer the person I had been. I blamed myself, feeling the weight of every unfulfilled expectation and cultural pressure."
But there is something you can do about it, according to the experts.
At a hospital in Sudan's Kassala state, the epicentre of a cholera outbreak in the war-torn nation, patients young and old filled the wards. The disease has been spreading in areas devastated by recent heavy rainfall and floods especially in the east of the country which is also sheltering millions of people displaced by the conflict between the Sudanese military and the powerful paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces.
Aidan Hutchinson has continuously supported young patients at Mott Children’s Hospital. Now, they want to return the favor.
Health systems face lingering challenges after hurricanes, which are rapidly intensifying in a warming climate.