Bondi hearing live updates: Durbin raises concerns about connection to Trump cases

President-elect Donald Trump's choice to head the Justice Department -- former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi -- faces questions before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Democrats want to ask her about her vow to "prosecute the prosecutors -- the bad ones" -- referring to special counsel Jack Smith and other DOJ lawyers who investigated Trump.





Jan 15, 10:35 AM

Bondi sidesteps when asked if Trump lost 2020 election

Bondi, who boosted Trump's false claims of 2020 election fraud, sidestepped in her answer to Durbin's question on whether Trump lost the 2020 election.



"I accept, of course, that Joe Biden is president of the United States. But what I can tell you is what I saw firsthand when I went to Pennsylvania as an advocate for the campaign," Bondi said.



Bondi said she "saw many things there," but did not specify what she referred to as "issues with election integrity in our country."



"I think that question deserved a yes or no," Durbin replied, "And I think the length of your answer is an indication that you weren't prepared to answer 'yes.'"

Jan 15, 10:33 AM

Bondi dodges questions about Jan. 6 pardons

Durbin asked Bondi if she thinks those convicted of violent assaults on police officers on Jan. 6 should be pardoned.



Bondi said that while pardons fall under the purview of the president, "if asked to look at those cases, I will look at each case and advise on a case by case basis."



She continued to dodge questions about her thoughts on those convictions but said, "I condemn any violence against any law enforcement member in this country."





Jan 15, 10:27 AM

Bondi vows alleged DOJ weaponization 'will be gone'

After being sworn in, Bondi, in her opening statement, laid out her experience as a prosecutor in Florida, particularly her two terms as the state's attorney general.



She noted her work on taking on drug cartels and other gangs.

PHOTO: Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is sworn in during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on her nomination to be Attorney General, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Jan. 15, 2025. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

"If confirmed, I will do everything in my power, and it would be my duty, to make America safe again," she said.



Bondi said she wanted to fight the "partisanship and weaponization" in the Justice Department and work with all senators and law enforcement agencies across the country.



"The partisanship, the weaponization will be gone. America will have one tier of justice for all," she said.





Jan 15, 10:06 AM

Durbin raises concerns Bondi's connections to Trump cases

Durbin said he had concerns about Bondi's work for Trump in his attempts to cast doubt on his 2020 election loss.



"You repeatedly described investigations and prosecutions of Mr. Trump, Trump as a witch hunt, and you have echoed his calls for investigating and prosecuting his political opponents. This flies in the face of evidence," he said.



Durbin also as said he had concerns about Bondi's controversial move to not investigate fraud claims against Trump University in 2016 when she was Florida's attorney general.



"I also have questions whether you will focus on the needs of the American people rather than the wealthy special interests," he said.





Jan 15, 9:39 AM

Durbin to challenge Bondi as hearing gets underway

In his prepared opening statement, top committee Democrat Dick Durbin will tell Bondi, "Ms. Bondi, you have many years of experience in law enforcement, including nearly a decade of service as attorney general in one of the largest states in the nation. But I need to know you would tell President Trump 'No' if you are faced with a choice between your oath to the Constitution and your loyalty to Mr. Trump."

PHOTO: Pam Bondi arrives for a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on her nomination to be Attorney General, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 15, 2025. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)





Jan 15, 9:23 AM

Trump says Bondi will end alleged ‘weaponization' of DOJ

"For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans - Not anymore," Trump wrote in his announcement of Bondi for attorney general.

Jan 15, 10:07 AM

Bondi boosted Trump's false claims of 2020 election fraud

Pam Bondi has developed a reputation as one of President-elect Donald Trump's most loyal defenders -- a vocal political and legal advocate who represented Trump during his first impeachment, boosted his efforts to sow doubts about his 2020 election loss, and stood by him during his New York criminal trial. Read more about her background here.





Jan 15, 8:47 AM

Democrats to grill Pam Bondi over loyalty to Trump

Bondi – Trump’s pick to head the Justice Department – has vowed, in a 2023 interview on Fox News, to ‘’prosecute the prosecutors – the bad ones’’ who investigated Donald Trump.



Dick Durbin, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee — whose members will question Florida’s former attorney general – has said ‘’she has echoed the President[-elect]’s calls for prosecuting his political opponents, and she has a troubling history of unflinching loyalty to the President-elect.”