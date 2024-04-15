Bondi Junction mass stabbing attack: who are the six victims?

Anthony Albanese, the NSW premier Chris Minns and federal member for Wentworth Allegra Spender join other local leaders to lay flowers for the six victims of the Bondi Junction stabbings. Photograph: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Tributes are flowing for those killed in the Bondi Junction stabbing attack.

Six people – five women and one man – were killed by Queensland man Joel Cauchi on Saturday while 12 others, including an infant, were injured. Eight of the injured were women, according to the NSW police commissioner, Karen Webb.

Here is what we know so far about the victims of the Sydney stabbings at the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre.

Faraz Tahir, 30

Refugee Faraz Tahir was working his first shift at the shopping centre when he was fatally stabbed.

Tahir sought refuge in Australia a year ago after fleeing persecution from Pakistan.

An Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Australia member told Guardian Australia that Tahir did not have family in Australia and the organisation had been informed of his death by NSW police.

The group described Tahir as a “cherished member of our community.”

“[Tahir] was a dedicated security guard who tragically lost his life while serving the public during this attack,” they said in a statement. “He quickly became an integral part of our community, known for his unwavering dedication and kindness.”

Ashlee Good, 38

Ashlee Good, 38, was remembered as “a beautiful mother, daughter, sister, partner, friend, all round outstanding human and so much more”.

In her final moments, Good had attempted to save her nine-month-old baby and managed to pass the infant into the arms of a shopper.

In a statement, Good’s family confirmed that as of Sunday morning the baby was “doing well” after hours of surgery.

Dawn Singleton, 25

Another victim, Dawn Singleton, was soon to be married. The 25-year-old was the daughter of millionaire businessman John Singleton and lawyer Julie Martin.

Her cousin, Jade O’Connor, said Singleton “lit up every room” she walked into.

“Dawn, I should be writing your wedding speech [but] instead I sit here sobbing coming to terms with how life isn’t fair that you are no longer here,” O’Connor wrote on Facebook.

“This year you were meant to get married to the love of your life. I’m so broken and [can’t] believe this is reality.”

"Over the weekend we lost not only an employee... but someone special to us who felt like a family member," the company wrote. "Dawn was a sweet, kind hearted person who had her whole life ahead of her.



“Over the weekend we lost not only an employee... but someone special to us who felt like a family member,” the company wrote. “We are all truly devastated by this loss. Dawn was a sweet, kind hearted person who had her whole life ahead of her.

“She was really amazing [and] she will always be remembered as part of the White Fox family.”

Jade Young, 47

Jade Young, a Sydney architect, had two children. She was a member of the Bronte Surf Club, which cancelled their social drinks on Sunday due to the mass stabbing.

“This is and will be a difficult time for the community,” the club said on Facebook. “We are here to support the community, and our heartfelt condolences go out to everyone affected.”

Pikria Darchia, 55

Late on Sunday, NSW police distributed a photo of a fifth victim, 55-year-old Pikria Darchia.

According to her LinkedIn account, Darchia was an artist and a designer who worked for a decade in Tbilisi, Georgia.

She also studied business administration at TAFE NSW.

Yixuan Cheng

University of Sydney student Yixuan Cheng was identified on Monday morning as the sixth victim.

The New South Wales governor, Margaret Beazley, told the Australia China Business Forum in Sydney that Cheng, a student at Sydney University, had died in the attack.

Wang Chunsheng, China’s acting consul general in Sydney, said he was “very sorry to hear about” the incident. He said the consulate would be in contact with Cheng’s relatives in China to make arrangements.

The vice-chancellor of the University of Sydney, Prof Mark Scott, said in an email to staff and students on Monday: “On behalf of the university, I extend my sincere condolences to the student’s family and friends. We are working closely with the Chinese consulate and the student’s family to assist in any way we can.”

Police on Sunday confirmed Cauchi had a history of mental illness, for which he was known to authorities in NSW and Queensland.

The 40-year-old was shot dead by a police officer, Amy Scott, who responded to the attack at the busy shopping centre while on duty for an unrelated matter.

Additional reporting by Tamsin Rose