Bonfield’s Wednesday night landfill pilot on hiatus

Bonfield’s Wednesday evening landfill pilot has been trashed but will be recycled come spring.

The pilot aimed to see how responsive people were to using the landfill on Wednesday evenings throughout the winter. The council discovered demand wasn’t there, so there will be no more evening winter Wednesday trips to the dump.

However, Wednesday evening trips to the landfill will return. The council decided to open the evening gates beginning on the first Wednesday in April – instead of the usual May start – and remain open until the first Wednesday in October, as opposed to the traditional September close.

“The level of service is not deemed desirable by the public,” explained Mayor Narry Paquette, detailing the reason the pilot project was halted. Cost was also an issue, noted councillor Jason Corbett.

He noted that it cost $27,000 to run the pilot from September until December, and with 846 vehicles using the service, Corbett noted, “It’s actually costing us $31.92 per vehicle, which is a pretty high rate to expect other ratepayers to absorb.”

See: Bonfield, prepare to donate your bottles and reveal your trash

Councillor Steve Featherstone recalled, “When we were running for council, this was one of the major concerns – the landfill was only open one day a week during the winter.” He noted council took heed of the call “and made major accommodations” to respond to the landfill requests.

“But the stats say that people aren’t using it” on winter Wednesdays after all. “At least we tried it and took people’s recommendations. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t being utilized.”

Corbett noted that on average, about 70 cars drove on that landfill road each Wednesday eve, whereas the average on a Saturday is around 400.

David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

David Briggs, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca