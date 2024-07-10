Bonjour, Team USA

The full, final roster for the United States Olympic team has been announced. President Joe Biden's future comes into focus at the NATO summit. And Alec Baldwin's "Rust" shooting trial has begun.

Meet the Olympians representing the US in Paris

Simone Biles. Katie Ledecky. Noah Lyles. There is no shortage of stars on Team USA, which the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced in full Wednesday. There are nearly 600 athletes from 46 states and the District of Columbia, ranging in age from 16 to almost 60 who will represent the United States across 31 different sports in Paris. And while Team USA will include hundreds of first-time Olympians, it will also have a few six-timers, too. 🥇 Get a closer look at who will represent the U.S.

Simone Biles is one of the many stars that will be representing the U.S. at the Paris Olympics.

Biden's future looms over NATO summit

As NATO returns to the U.S. this week, one major topic hangs over the summit: The U.S. presidential election. President Joe Biden’s physical and mental fitness is cause for concern among European allies, as is the possible return of Donald Trump to the White House. Trump has mocked NATO as “obsolete” and threatened to let Russia “do whatever” it wants to member nations that do not carry their weight. 👉 Read more about the NATO summit.

From left, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg at the 2024 NATO Summit on July 10, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Looking forward to retirement? Bad news.

With rising housing and medical expenses and without the pensions that helped previous generations, millions of older Americans can’t retire. Social Security doesn’t stretch far enough and few have enough in savings or 401(k) accounts to get by. And research shows most older Americans either can't afford to stop working, or must retire with a lower standard of living than they had while working. 💲 Why we're in a retirement crisis.

Alec Baldwin on trial

Nearly three years after the shooting death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Alec Baldwin’s trial got underway Wednesday with opening statements. "It was obviously a tragic accident, but Alec committed no homicide," Baldwin's attorney Alex Spiro said in opening statements. "Alec took the gun from those charged with its safety. He did not tamper. He did not load it himself." Meanwhile, prosecutor Erlinda Johnson said evidence will show Baldwin "played make believe with a real gun and violated the cardinal rules of firearm safety." Baldwin is charged with involuntary manslaughter. 👉 Here's the latest on the trial.

Alec Baldwin speaks with sister Elizabeth Keuchler during a break in his hearing Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Santa Fe, N.M.

