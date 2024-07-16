Book, glasses and backpack provide few clues about identity of woman washed up in NSW

Police have renewed calls for information to help identify a woman whose body was found on Jetty beach in Coffs Harbour in June.

Police have renewed calls for information to help identify a woman whose body was found on Jetty beach in Coffs Harbour in June. Photograph: Joel Carrett/AAP

A paperback novel, reading glasses and backpack are among a set of objects that police have linked to the remains of a woman found on a New South Wales beach a month ago.

Police on Tuesday renewed calls for information after the discovery of the mystery woman’s body on Jetty beach in Coffs Harbour on the state’s mid-north coast on the morning of 18 June.

While forensic testing was continuing, the identity of the woman remained unknown, police said.

She is believed to have been aged in her 50s and died between 2020 and 2023.

Her remains were dressed in a Bras N Things-branded singlet top and blue denim jeans.

A police search of the area where her body was found had unearthed a set of items of interest. They include silver earrings, hair clips, a Target-branded blue and white striped button-up shirt, a Harvey World Travel backpack, a Laura Jones wallet, reading glasses and a paperback copy of the novel The Butterfly Summer.

There were no matches between the remains and missing-person reports from the area.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.