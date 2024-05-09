Book Recommendations | Morning Blend

The Daily Beast

Toby Melville/ReutersThe settings were a celebration in a cathedral and a garden party in the grounds of Buckingham Palace—but the messages emanating from both were more brutal than cheery.Prince Harry’s exclusion from the British royal family was starkly illustrated Wednesday when not one single member of his family turned up at a church service to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the Paralympic-style event he founded for wounded veterans.Instead, King Charles ordered all working royals (in