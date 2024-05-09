Book Recommendations | Morning Blend
Check out this month's book recommendations from our friends at Pasco County Libraries!
Check out this month's book recommendations from our friends at Pasco County Libraries!
Toby Melville/ReutersThe settings were a celebration in a cathedral and a garden party in the grounds of Buckingham Palace—but the messages emanating from both were more brutal than cheery.Prince Harry’s exclusion from the British royal family was starkly illustrated Wednesday when not one single member of his family turned up at a church service to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the Paralympic-style event he founded for wounded veterans.Instead, King Charles ordered all working royals (in
Wednesday star Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband Michael Douglas will be living separate lives for the next few months
"Omg! My clothes couldn’t come off fast enough."
“When the Met Gala was chic and classy,” the author wrote over a photo of her mother attending the event in 2001
Elizabeth Hurley posed in a gorgeous thigh-slit, plunging emerald dress as she posed alongside her son Damian Hurley at the London screening of Damian's directorial debut, Strictly Confidential, in which she stars.
The Princess of Wales had made no public appearances after announcing her cancer diagnosis in March 2024.
The Princess of Wales was pictured dancing with Prince Harry at Peter Phillips' wedding in 2008 wearing a daring sheer wedding guest dress from Issa, who created her engagement dress.
The stars put their unique spin on "The Garden of Time" theme — but some of these looks went to the weeds.
“As much care and attention to detail has to go into the after-party look from head to toe!"
Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly resembled a bronzed beach babe on Monday as she rocked a plethora of stunning bikinis. See photos...
The businesswoman sported the "Amore Eterno" necklace, which features 25 diamond solitaires, 4 heart-shaped diamonds and more than 20 round jewels
The videos surfaced around what would have been Travolta's son Jett's 32nd birthday. Jett, who was Ella Bleu's older brother, died in 2009 at age 16.
Prince Harry attended a service marking the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games St Paul's Cathedral on Wednesday, but swiftly departed ahead of his trip to Nigeria with his wife Meghan Markle
'The Kardashians' star pulled off a showstopping look at the May 6 event, rocking a form-fitting dress featured a dramatic train and cone-shaped accents at the bust
"Are you the nice big brother?" Hilton asked her 16-month-old son as he rocked London, 5 months, in her bouncer
The singer swapped out her usual tonal palette for a racy red hue and we're obsessed. See photos
‘Seinfeld’ reruns bring him joy and he enjoyed ‘Unfrosted’ and its mosaic of 1960s mishigas, but Gene Seymour says he wonders why he’s laughing at Jerry Seinfeld at all.
The Princess Royal looked pretty in pleats and a rule-breaking white outfit at her son Peter Phillips and his ex-wife Autumn Kelly's wedding in Windsor in 2008.
Fox Business NetworkIn what has devolved into the TV equivalent of tweeting through it, Kristi Noem appeared for yet another cable news interview on Tuesday morning. The beleaguered South Dakota governor seems to be on a mission to salvage her exceedingly slim hopes of becoming Donald Trump’s running mate.It did not go well for her.Having already enjoyed friendly sitdowns with other Fox News and Newsmax stars, the MAGA governor joined Fox Business Network anchor Stuart Varney on Tuesday morning
The Beatles singer, 81, jokingly posted about the mystery fan 60 years after she first professed her love for him