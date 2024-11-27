Booking system trialled at more recycling centres

A booking system for recycling centres is set to be rolled out to more areas in Cornwall.

The system, designed to reduce waiting times, was introduced at Newquay, Saltash and St Erth Household Waste and Recycling Centres this year.

It would come into use at recycling centres in Bude, Launceston, St Austell and Bodmin, officials said.

Councillor Carol Mould, portfolio holder for neighbourhoods at Cornwall Council, said the feedback has been "overwhelmingly positive" so far at the sites which already had the system in place.

Members of the public will be asked to book in advance before visiting Bude and Launceston HWRCs from November 29.

The booking system is due to be introduced at St Austell and Bodmin from 9 December.

The council said the booking system would reduce waiting times and queues, help keep road users safe and minimise disruption to nearby residents and businesses.

People can book a slot via the Cornwall Council website or by telephone.

