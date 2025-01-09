Books similar to 'Percy Jackson': Greek mythology books for fans of Rick Riordan's series

It’s almost time to return to Camp Half-Blood!

“Percy Jackson” fans will get another season of the beloved series reboot sometime in 2025, Disney has teased on their site. The TV series, starring Walker Scobell as the titular demigod, is based on the Rick Riordan series of the same name. The books also inspired the 2010 movie starring Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario.

As the fandom gears up for the second season, it’s a great time to revisit the original books and dive into other fantasy novels based on Greek mythology.

Books like ‘Percy Jackson’

In "The Lightning Thief,” the first book in the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, school mythology textbooks become real life when 12-year-old Percy discovers he’s the son of the Greek god Poseidon.

We've found eight books that offer similar tropes and adventures and span middle-grade, young adult and adult fiction. These novels are perfect for both young readers and childhood fans of “Percy Jackson” who want a grown-up version.

‘Threads That Bind’ by Kika Hatzopoulou

Young adult: “Threads That Bind” follows the descendants of the Fates in a world where children of the gods inherit their powers. Io, the youngest of the Ora sisters, uses her abilities to work as a private investigator, setting out on a mission to discover who is abducting women and sending their spirits loose to kill those in the half-sunken city of Alante.

‘The Song of Achilles’ by Madeline Miller

Adult: This novel reimagines Homer’s “The Iliad.” The irresistible Achilles is the son of the sea goddess Thetis and the king Peleus. Patroclus, on the other hand, is an awkward young prince exiled from his homeland. Brought together to train in the art of war and medicine, Achilles and Patroclus form an inseparable bond as they fight in the Trojan War and are tested by the cruel Fates.

‘Amari and the Night Brothers’ by B.B. Alston

Middle-grade: “Amari and the Night Brothers” follows a 13-year-old girl thrust into a supernatural world after her brother Quinton goes missing. Reeling from his disappearance, Amari finds Quinton has left behind secrets, including his nomination for a summer tryout at the Bureau of Supernatural Affairs. Taking his place in this new world, Amari must compete against the nation’s wealthiest kids and harness a forbidden power to find out what happened to her brother.

‘The Colossus Rises’ by Peter Lerangis

Middle-grade: This book for young readers is described by its publisher as “Percy Jackson meets Indiana Jones.” “The Colossus Rises” is the first of Peter Lerangis’ “Seven Wonders” series and follows Jack McKinley, a seemingly ordinary kid who finds out he’s going to die unless he finds seven magical objects hidden throughout the seven wonders.

‘Clytemnestra’ by Costanza Casati

Adult: This fantasy novel tells the story of Clytemnestra, the lesser-known sister of Helen of Troy. “Clytemnestra” follows the Spartan’s marriage to the cruel Agamemnon during the Trojan War, humanizing the notorious villainess while she harnesses power, choosing whether to quell her suffering with forgiveness or revenge.

‘The Sunbearer Trials’ by Aiden Thomas

Young adult: Inspired by Mexican mythology, 10 teenage semidioses – demigods – are chosen to compete in The Sunbearer Trials. The winner will carry light and life to the temples and the loser will sacrifice their body to fuel the people of Reino del Sol for the next decade. The god Sol usually chooses “Gold” semidioses, but for the first time, he chooses two unexpected candidates – the child of the god of bad luck and protagonist Teo, a Jade semidiós and the trans son of Quetzal, the goddess of birds.

‘Athena’s Child’ by Hannah Lynn

Adult: “Athena’s Child” shapes the evolution of Medusa from beloved beauty to villain, correcting the story of “how history treats women who don’t comply,” according to the publisher. The novel opens as young Medusa seeks refuge with the goddess Athena, catching the eye of Poseidon just as Perseus becomes a pawn of the gods, given an impossible quest to slay Medusa.

‘Skandar and the Unicorn Thief’ by A.F. Steadman

Middle-grade: "Skandar and the Unicorn Thief" follows a 13-year-old who dreams of becoming a unicorn rider. But when the day comes to take his exam, things go horribly wrong and it seems his years of studying won’t pay off. But then a mysterious figure visits Skandar, propelling him into a dangerous adventure to save the Island, where wild unicorns reside.

Still looking for the right book? USA TODAY Books has you covered.

