Boom or bust series

MagE of Lithium: MagE had one great game in a 1-2 loss to Liquid in the Dreamleague Season 10 Qualifiers. He finished with an overall KDA of 24/20/19.



MagE had a rough Ember Spirit game to start the series. He dealt the most damage of any hero in the match, but could never seem to finish off any important kills in fights when Lithium needed it the most. He tried to fall back on mass physical damage in the late-game, but Liquid was able to end things before he got close to a comeback. Mage finished with a 5/5/5 KDA. MagE came roaring back on Tinker in Game 2. He had a tough start but still finished 13-minute Boots of Travel, and from there it was easy for him to move around the map applying pressure and getting farm. He went for a Dagon build, focusing on bursting down Liquid before they could use any abilities. He finished with a 16/5/12. In Game 3 MagE's Storm Spirit got thrashed by Liquid. Whenever he tried to get into a fight he just got chain disabled and Mana Burned by gh's Nyx Assassin. MagE finished with a 3/10/2 KDA.



